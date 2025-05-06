Newborn Found Crying Beside Dumpster in Riverside; Police Seek Mother’s Whereabouts and Public’s Help

On Sunday, May 4, 2025, at about 2:30 p.m., the City of Riverside’s Public Safety Communications Center received reports of a baby crying in a dumpster enclosure at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Jackson Street. When officers arrived, they found a newborn baby boy lying next to a dumpster, breathing, crying, and with the umbilical cord still attached. Paramedics provided immediate care and transported him across the street to a local hospital, where he is currently in good health and stable condition.

Investigators believe the newborn was delivered just hours before he was found. So far, they have not been able to identify the baby’s mother or the person who may have placed him near the dumpster.

As part of this ongoing investigation, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying anyone who may have been recently pregnant but is now without a newborn. Our primary concern is locating the mother to ensure her own health and safety, and getting her any medical care or support she may need.

If there is anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation, please contact Detective Jessica Iniguez at (951) 353-7121 or JIniguez@RiversideCA.gov. You can also send an anonymous tip through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app, which offers a secure “Send a Message” feature. The app is available for download both APPLE and ANDROID devices.

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law was created to prevent newborn deaths caused by unsafe abandonment. Made permanent in 2006, the law allows parents or legal guardians to safely surrender a baby within 72 hours of birth with no questions asked, and to protect the infant’s life and ensure their safety. In Riverside County, newborns can be safely surrendered at nearly all fire stations and hospitals.

To find the nearest Safe Surrender site, call 1-877-BABYSAF (1-877-222-9723) or visit www.211la.org/safely-surrender-baby.