Preferred Therapy Services Elevates Quality of Life by Restoring Mobility for People in the Inland Empire

When Dr. Dwight A. Salkey, PT, DPT, MSHSA, CEAS, opened Preferred Therapy Services in January 2022, he envisioned more than just a business; he saw a beacon of hope for the City of Highland and the Inland community. With over 35 years of experience, this seasoned therapist is committed to offering residents the chance to reclaim their movement and, consequently, their quality of life.

“I’ve always believed in addressing the core issue. While pain medication and acupuncture have their place, physical therapy digs deep, providing long-term solutions instead of short-term fixes,” said Dr. Salkey, a Loma Linda University graduate who further honed his expertise at CSUSB and Chapman University.

One significant edge that Preferred Therapy Services offers is its comprehensive approach. Upon entering their facility, patients undergo a thorough physical evaluation, ensuring treatments are tailored to individual needs. “Our sessions are one-on-one. We listen to our patients, find the root cause, and work with them to chart a path to recovery,” explained Salkey.

Salkey’s passion for movement is evident. “We are movement specialists,” he stated emphatically. “Studies have shown that physical therapy is the best first choice for many. If you’ve been sedentary, movement becomes even more crucial. We’re here to guide that process.” This guidance might include exercises, manual therapy like massage, and even innovative methods such as electrical stimulation to enhance circulation.

Dr. Dwight A. Salkey standing in the exercise room, equipped with treadmills, resistance bands, medicine balls, and more.

But what truly sets Preferred Therapy Services apart is its deep-rooted commitment to the community. Salkey narrated a heart-wrenching tale of a neighbor, a plumber who faced a tragic car accident that took his daughter and left him wheelchair-bound. “He wasn’t receiving therapy. I offered my help, and we had him walking within a week. In three months, he returned to work,” Salkey recalled, emphasizing that this gesture wasn’t about business but about “neighbors helping neighbors.”

Jeremy Salkey, Dr. Salkey’s son and fellow therapist, is also integral to Preferred Therapy Services. “Growing up, I saw my father’s dedication in his Orlando, Florida clinic. By 18, I knew I wanted to walk in his footsteps, graduating from Loma Linda University in 2022,” Jeremy said. While Dwight Salkey hadn’t actively encouraged his son towards this career, believing he might pursue communications, he’s grateful for the synergy they now share. “I bring years of experience; Jeremy brings fresh insights from new technologies. We complement each other.”

This father-son duo stresses the importance of a gradual approach, especially in sports-related injuries, a common ailment they treat. “Overexertion can set you back. It’s crucial to understand your body’s signals and progress at its pace,” Jeremy advised.

Reflecting on their journey, Dr. Dwight Salkey summarized the mission of Preferred Therapy Services. “We’re here in Highland to make a genuine difference. We say there’s always a second chance for those who feel they’ve lost hope or mobility.”

To both the Salkeys, it’s not just about treating patients; it’s about elevating the quality of life for everyone who walks through their doors.