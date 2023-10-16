Colton Unites to Conquer Cancer: Inspiring Day of Unity, Remembrance, and Fundraising at CureChella-themed Relay for Life

A sea of hope illuminated Colton High School’s football field on Saturday, October 7, as community members, cancer survivors, caregivers, and supporters convened for the Relay for Life of Colton/Grand Terrace, uniting to celebrate life, commemorate the departed, and fundraise with fervent commitment towards defeating cancer.

Sporting the spirited theme “CureChella,” the event, organized by the American Cancer Society (ACS), stretched from 9 A.M. to 9 P.M., embodying a collective resolve to obliterate cancer in a celebratory yet deeply touching atmosphere.

The poignant opening ceremony set the stage, segueing into a heartening Survivor Lap, where individuals who’ve vanquished the ailment circled the track, symbolizing their triumph and inspiring those still embroiled in the battle.

Colton Police Department walking with the community to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society on October 7th, 2023.

Simultaneously, the Survivors’ Tent became a sanctuary for survivors and caregivers, offering meals and a restful space throughout the day, acknowledging their fortitude and perseverance against the disease.

A special section, Adrienne’s Kids Camp HOPE, unfolded a palette of activities for children, including t-shirt and bracelet making, arts and crafts, face painting, and tug-of-war, ensuring the youngest participants were engaged and entertained while also imbibing the spirit of support and solidarity.

Vibrant booths, hosted by various teams, peppered the venue, where attendees purchased items, participated in raffles, and contributed towards this year’s fundraising goal. Themed laps and myriad food vendors offered both sustenance for the body and spirit, while live music underscored the uplifting and resistant ambiance of the day.

An emotional zenith was achieved during the Luminaria Ceremony, where the track was softly illuminated by decorated luminary bags, commemorating those who’ve succumbed to cancer and honoring survivors and warriors still battling it. Tears mingled with smiles as memories were cherished and shared amidst the soft flicker of the lights.

The event was also an educational outpost, with booths proffering vital information on cancer prevention, treatment, and lifestyle adaptations to mitigate risk factors, advancing the ACS’s vision to culminate cancer for everyone.

The Relay for Life is a beacon of hope, unity, and resistance in a world where cancer invariably touches lives. The CureChella-themed event not only celebrated survivors and memorialized the departed but fortified the collective resolve of the Colton and Grand Terrace communities to witness a future where cancer is vanquished, once and for all.