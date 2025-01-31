President Donald Trump’s Funding Freeze Threatens Inland Empire Seniors, Congressman Aguilar Fights to Keep Food on Their Tables

President Donald Trump’s federal funding freeze threatens to halt critical meal services, creating a dire food crisis for thousands of seniors in the Inland Empire. With nearly 2,500 seniors living on a set income in San Bernardino County relying on meal programs, the freeze could force deliveries to stop, waitlists to skyrocket, and vulnerable seniors to go hungry.

On Friday, January 31st, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) joined the Family Service Association at the Fontana George White Senior Center to pack and distribute meals, underscoring the urgency of the crisis. The congressman met with staff and volunteers before traveling to The Magnolia Senior Apartments in San Bernardino, where eight seniors received five essential meals, including milk.

Dolores Hayes, a senior at Magnolia Senior Apartments, told Aguilar that after budgeting for the month of January, she was left with just over $50—and she still needed food in her fridge and pantry. Her story echoed the struggles of thousands of other seniors in the region who depend on programs like Meals on Wheels and congregate meal sites to survive.

Aguilar emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “We’re here because Donald Trump paused federal funding that is essential to programs like Family Service Association and Meals on Wheels. There is a lot of dysfunction and chaos, and it’s caused a lot of confusion for providers of important programs. We need to continue to uplift these services and send a clear message to Washington, D.C., that we will NOT tolerate cuts that affect our seniors.”

For seniors like Eddie Best, the need is deeply personal. “This service means the world to my wife and I. There are many times where we struggle,” he said, reinforcing the program’s necessity.

Rep. Pete Aguilar packing and loading lunches at the George White Senior Center to transport to seniors at a San Bernardino senior living facility on Jan. 31st, 2025.

Living on a fixed income, Dolores Hayes, a senior at Magnolia Senior Apartments, says that with the cost of living and grocery prices continuing to rise in 2025, she was left with only $50 after budgeting for January—yet she still needed to buy groceries.

Rep. Aguilar Handing a half-gallon of milk to San Bernardino senior resident Eddie Best, who says he and his wife often struggle and these meal services help subsidize the gap in their income.

The Fontana George White Senior Center hosts a daily lunch program, serving over 50 seniors each day. According to Family Service Association Senior Nutrition Administrator Tom Donahue, attendance spikes to over 70 on days when tacos are served. Meanwhile, hundreds of homebound seniors depend on meal deliveries through Meals on Wheels.

But the program’s future is in jeopardy. Trump’s funding freeze, temporarily blocked by a federal judge, could deal a devastating blow to over 2 million seniors nationwide. A memo from the Office of Management and Budget initially halted federal payments for grants and programs, causing widespread confusion. Though the White House later claimed direct benefits such as Social Security and Medicare were exempt, organizations serving homebound seniors remain in limbo.

Josh Protas, Chief Advocacy and Policy Officer for Meals on Wheels America, warned of devastating consequences if funding stops. “More than anything, there is uncertainty around the order and the intentions, creating fear for individuals,” he said. “If funding were stopped, it would be devastating for older adults and homebound people. Hopefully, there will be clarity, but across the country, nearly one in three Meals on Wheels programs already have waitlists.”

Family Service Association, which serves about 13,000 individuals (children and seniors) across 27 congregate meal sites in the Inland Empire (San Bernardino and Riverside Counties), is also struggling with the high cost of living and increasing demand for its services.

“Food insecurity isn’t just about meals—it’s also the social support seniors need,” said Cheryl Marie Hansberger, CEO of Family Service Association. “Our staff delivers meals, and case managers follow up four times per year to ensure seniors receive appropriate medical attention and have basic essentials.”

Hansberger emphasized the broader impact of these programs, stating, “Last year, our child services program served 1.2 million meals. Many people don’t realize the extent of food insecurity across our communities, especially with the rising cost of living.”

With federal funding uncertain, local providers remain on edge, bracing for potential disruptions to an essential service that thousands of Inland Empire seniors depend on. Aguilar vowed to continue fighting for these programs in Washington, D.C.

“We’re doing everything we can to push back,” Aguilar said. “We’ll get back to D.C. next week and jump into it. We’re here lifting up the stories of important work the Family Service Association is doing in our community.”