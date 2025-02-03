February 4, 2025

Colton Man Arrested After Firing Multiple Gunshots at Restaurant Patrons Following Late-Night Altercation

17 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Roberto GarciaVieyra, 34, was arrested on Jan. 30, 2025, in connection with an attempted homicide after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at restaurant patrons in Colton.

A Colton man was arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at patrons outside a restaurant following a heated altercation, police said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 25 at approximately 12:27 a.m. in the 800 block of E. Valley Boulevard. According to the Colton Police Department, a disturbance broke out inside a local restaurant. Shortly after, the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Roberto GarciaVieyra, allegedly drove past the establishment and fired several rounds at a group of patrons before fleeing the scene.

Colton Police Department detectives took over the investigation and, through extensive investigative efforts, identified GarciaVieyra as the suspect. On Jan. 30, detectives located and arrested GarciaVieyra without incident. Authorities also recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting.

GarciaVieyra was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on attempted homicide charges, where he remains in custody pending case filing by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Jaime Ramirez at (909) 370-5021 or email jramirez@coltonca.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.

