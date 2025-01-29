SBCUSD Board of Education Elects New Officers

The San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) Board of Education on Dec. 17 elected its new President, Mayra Ceballos, and Mary Ellen Abilez-Grande as their Vice President.

Ceballos, the newly elected President, has served on the Board of Education for four years, having been reelected to a second term in the November 2024 election. Her focus for the upcoming term includes empowering parents to become informed advocates for their children’s education while becoming allies of their children’s educators, increasing the number of students who are college ready and championing career pathways and the visual arts.

Abilez-Grande, elected as Vice President, brings years of experience as a special education teacher in SBCUSD. Her leadership will help guide the Board’s efforts in expanding the Transition program for students with exceptional needs and encouraging and supporting District teachers in obtaining National Board Certification, which would recognize accomplished teachers and generate ongoing instructional improvement.

Also on Dec. 17, the District welcomed new trustee Michael Santos, who was elected by voters in November to a four-year term. Santos, Ceballos, Dr. Scott Wyatt, and Felicia Alexander were also sworn in to the governing board.

The elected Board of Education sets policies, approves budgets and provides oversight to ensure the District delivers high-quality education and meets the needs of its more than 46,000 students.

SBCUSD Superintendent Mauricio Arellano praised the Board’s new leadership, saying, “We are excited to work alongside Mayra and Mary Ellen and the entire governing board as we continue to create opportunities for our students, build stronger schools and ensure a bright future for the San Bernardino community.”

The new President and Vice President officially assumed their roles on December 17. They are committed to collaborating with fellow Board members, District leaders and the community to ensure all SBCUSD students receive the resources and support they need to succeed.

The Board of Education meets at 5:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of every month, unless changed per Board action, in the Dr. Margaret Hill Community Room, 777 North F Street in San Bernardino.