Project DASH Marks 1,000 Deliveries Feeding Local Students

During Hunger Action Month, the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools Student Services Department marked a major milestone with Project DASH to address food insecurity: 1,000 deliveries of food to local San Bernardino students.

The partnership, which began in 2022, has expanded access to these resources through deliveries powered by DoorDash’s Project DASH , reaching students facing transportation barriers that make it diﬃcult to attend a physical distribution.

“One thousand deliveries is one thousand times that a student received the support they needed, when they needed it most,” Parents & Family Community Engagement Content Manager with SBCSS Student Services Cecilia Holguin said. “We can stock The Market and let a family know fresh produce and food items are waiting for them. What we can’t do on our own is deliver the food to every student’s home. Project DASH helps bridge that gap by meeting students and families where they are, ensuring they have access to food so they can focus on their education, their goals, and their future instead of worrying about where their next meal will come from.”

Through its partnership with Project DASH, SBCSS provides food boxes, including fresh fruit and vegetables, to San Bernardino County students experiencing hunger delivered from their food resources hub, The Market. Home delivery is essential to meeting students where they are: food boxes are not allowed on school buses, and Project DASH deliveries provide a safe, convenient and digniﬁed way for children to receive essential nutrition.

As of 2024, San Bernardino County data reported that 10% of residents were food insecure, with 5.4% having very low food security. The SBCSS Student Services Family Empowerment Team coordinates deliveries to over 1,600 students served by SBCSS Alternative Education school sites a year, and is able to increase its reach in the community through partnerships like Project DASH.

“We’re proud to have helped SBCSS reach 1,000 deliveries throughout the community,” said Head of California Public Policy at DoorDash Victor Ruiz-Cornejo. “SBCSS had already ﬁgured out the hard part: they know these kids, they know how to support them, and they’ve built a market to provide that support. What they needed was a way to get resources across town reliably. That’s what Project DASH does, just like any other delivery across San Bernardino. Home delivery is the key to reaching people where they are, and it’s an honor to help SBCSS make a diﬀerence in the lives of thousands of students.