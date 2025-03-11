Ramos Names Youth Advocate Eunice Abel as Woman of the Year for Assembly District 45

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) today named Eunice Abel, a youth advocate and undergraduate student, as 2025 Woman of the Year for Assembly District 45. Assemblymembers, including Ramos celebrated their honorees on the Assembly floor today.

“Eunice is a tireless and steadfast advocate for young people in the Inland Empire and is dedicated to eliminating inequities,” Ramos said. “She is especially committed to addressing youth homelessness, a legislative priority for me since my election. Even at her young age of 22, she has built an exemplary record of positive action and contributions to our community,” Ramos stated.

Abel, born in Aba, Abia, Nigeria, immigrated to the United States at 11 years old and navigated life as an unaccompanied minor throughout her childhood. She confronted countless obstacles, including unstable housing, poverty and difficulty in accessing an education. This struggle fueled her passion for advocacy and inspired her to become a youth homeless advocate.

“This award is a testament to youth who are fighting to empower other youth, showing that our work is valuable and that standing up for others is not a waste of time,” Abel said.

She has served as a youth ambassador for non-profits that support underprivileged youth. In 2022 Abel was elected Chairperson for the Youth Advisory Board of San Bernardino County where she supported several initiatives to aid homeless youth in San Bernardino County. She later became Youth Leadership Coordinator and revived the Youth Advocacy Summit. This summit brought together legislators, service providers, and youth in San Bernardino County to raise awareness and facilitate meaningful conversation about youth homelessness.

Her advocacy extends to other policy areas that affect the overall well-being of California youth such as food insecurity, immigration and racial equity. Abel will graduate with her Bachelor’s degree in Public Policy this spring from University of California, Riverside.