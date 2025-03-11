Inland Empire Emerges as Cybersecurity Powerhouse with Mayor’s Cyber Cup, Training Next Generation of Digital Defenders

The Inland Empire solidified its position as a national leader in cybersecurity education on March 8, 2025, with the return of the Mayor’s Cyber Cup—an event designed to prepare students for one of the fastest-growing and most critical industries in the world. Hosted by the Inland Economic Growth and Opportunity Collaborative (IEGO), the competition brought together middle school, high school, and community college students across Riverside and San Bernardino counties to test their cybersecurity skills in real-world scenarios.

More than just a competition, the Mayor’s Cyber Cup is a cornerstone in the Inland Empire’s efforts to cultivate a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce—one that is increasingly essential as digital threats target vital infrastructure, including water systems, utilities, hospitals, and schools.

“Cybersecurity is a sector that is security-critical,” said Matthew Mena, Executive Director of IEGO. “It’s not just about government agencies; it’s about web platforms, utilities, hospitals, and any field handling confidential information. The future of warfare is cyber, and ensuring that our region has a workforce capable of protecting these systems is essential.”

A Nationally Recognized Cybersecurity Training Hub

The event spotlighted the Inland Empire’s growing reputation as a cybersecurity education powerhouse. According to Mena, data from California Jobs First reveals that the region produces more cybersecurity-trained students than anywhere else in the state. Central to this success is California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB), home to one of just 12 federally funded Centers for Cyber and AI in the nation.

“CSUSB’s cybersecurity program has been in place since 2008, yet the rest of the country and even the state don’t fully realize the depth of expertise we have here,” Mena noted. “The Mayor’s Cyber Cup helps showcase the Inland Empire as a leader in the field.”

One of the event’s most significant takeaways was the clear education-to-career pipeline that is being built in the region. The Moreno Valley Unified School District has structured pathways from K-12 to CSUSB, ensuring students receive cybersecurity training early on, positioning them for high-demand jobs after graduation.

With nearly 39,000 unfilled cybersecurity positions in California, Mena emphasized that events like the Mayor’s Cyber Cup are essential to addressing the talent gap while giving students real-world exposure to a high-demand industry.

Students collaborate on cybersecurity challenges during the 2025 Inland Empire Mayor’s Cyber Cup, gaining hands-on experience in one of the fastest-growing career fields.

Expanding Opportunity and Bridging the Digital Divide

Beyond competition, the Mayor’s Cyber Cup plays a crucial role in making cybersecurity education accessible, particularly for students from underserved communities.

“This program is free, and it gives students—especially those who may not have envisioned themselves in this field—a way to see cybersecurity as a real career option,” Mena explained. “For many families, just getting by is the focus. We want to show them that cybersecurity offers stable, long-term careers with significant earning potential.”

IEGO’s broader mission is economic development, leveraging the Inland Empire’s strengths—including its cybersecurity workforce—to attract industry investment.

“We’re working to ensure companies recognize this region as a prime destination for cybersecurity talent,” Mena said. “We have the workforce, the training, and the infrastructure to support a thriving cybersecurity sector. This is about more than solving today’s challenges—it’s about preparing for the security needs of tomorrow.”

As cyber threats become an increasing concern across industries, the Mayor’s Cyber Cup continues to serve as a crucial platform for fostering the next generation of digital defenders, ensuring the Inland Empire remains at the forefront of this high-stakes industry.