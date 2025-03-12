RUSD Board Appoints Dr. Judy White as New Interim Superintendent Amid Safety Concerns

The Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) Board of Education voted to appoint Dr. Judy White, a retired Riverside County superintendent, as its interim superintendent, marking the latest shift in the district’s ongoing leadership overhaul.

In a contentious 3-2 vote on Thursday, Feb. 27, board members Dr. Stephanie E. Lewis, Joseph Martinez, and Dakira Williams backed White’s appointment, while Edgar Montes and Evelyn Dominguez opposed it. White will replace Dr. Edward D’Souza, who had been serving in the interim role following the administrative leave and subsequent firing of Superintendent Cuauhtemoc Avila.

White’s appointment comes as the district navigates a period of uncertainty, with leadership disputes and legal threats. Avila, who served as superintendent for nine years, was placed on leave in May 2024. Last week, the board voted unanimously to terminate his contract following allegations of sexual harassment made by Patricia Chavez, a district employee.

White brings decades of educational leadership to the position. She was the first Black and first female superintendent of Riverside County, serving from 2017 until her retirement in 2020. Under her leadership, Riverside County achieved a graduation rate exceeding 90%—a first for any California county with more than 25,000 students.

Prior to that, White led the Moreno Valley Unified School District for six years and spent 32 years as a teacher, principal, and deputy superintendent in the San Bernardino City Unified School District. As a longtime Inland Empire resident, she has deep ties to the community.

Following the RUSD Board’s vote, Inland Empire Community News (IECN) spoke with White about the new role.

“I consider it an honor to be able to serve as the interim superintendent for Rialto Unified School District,” Dr. White said. “I’m here for the students.”

She added that she heard the community’s concerns and is “grateful to be able to serve.”

White officially assumes the role on Wednesday, March 5, pending board approval of her employment contract. She will serve until June 30 under California State Teachers Retirement System regulations, which limit earnings for retired educators to approximately $75,000.

Her appointment signals a leadership shift at a district facing internal conflict and potential litigation. Avila’s firing followed a 10-month investigation into Chavez’s claims that he had harassed and retaliated against her after she rejected his advances. Avila denied the allegations and accused Chavez and Montes of conspiring against him.

Meanwhile, Chavez was also placed on paid leave in January for undisclosed reasons. She filed her own claim against the district, alleging retaliation and pregnancy discrimination by Avila.

Given recent events and concerns about student safety, D’Souza’s removal as interim superintendent sparked controversy among community members.

“We need new leadership today,” said Frank Montes, chairman of the Hispanic Coalition of Small Businesses. “In fact, we needed new leadership ten months ago—as soon as you took that seat.”

Others defended D’Souza, citing his integrity and network.

“Dr. D’Souza is a leader with integrity . . . with deep connections at the county level and state levels,” former district employee Jasmine Valenzuela said.” She added that he deserved more time to implement his vision.

With White stepping in as interim superintendent, RUSD faces a critical transition period as the district works to stabilize its leadership.

Even so, Steven Figeuroa, an education and housing advocate, is hopeful.

“I’ve known her for 30 plus years,” Figeuroa said, citing his experience working with her when she was an assistant superintendent for San Bernardino. “Then she went over to Moreno Valley. She did phenomenal work there . . . involved in special education, but more importantly, community relations.”

He added, “I think I see positive days ahead.”