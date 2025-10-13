Redlands Boys & Girls Club Cuts Ribbon on $150,000 Playground for Local Youth

Community leaders and families came together at the Boys & Girls Club in Redlands on October 8 to celebrate the opening of a new $150,000 playground – a welcomed club addition designed to bring more play, movement and connection to Redlands youth. The special dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting brought together community leaders, donors, and families to celebrate the new addition — a vibrant, safe space designed to encourage active play and healthy development for local youth.

Guests gathered as children from the Club eagerly tested out the colorful new playground equipment. The celebration honored several key partners whose support made the project possible, including Dawn Rowe, Third District Supervisor of San Bernardino County; The Rochford Foundation; and the Optimist Club of Redlands. Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo was also in attendance and shared a proclamation.

San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe delivers remarks at the Oct. 8 ribbon-cutting in Redlands.

The new playground was built in partnership with the Redlands Unified School District, underscoring a shared commitment to creating environments that inspire connection, creativity, and growth.

“This playground represents what can happen when our community comes together to invest in our kids,” said Michael Wells, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside. “It’s not just a play structure — it’s a place where children can be active, make friends, and feel a sense of belonging every single day.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Redlands-Riverside – the largest Boys & Girls Club in the Inland Empire – remains dedicated to providing safe, supportive, and enriching spaces where youth can learn, grow, and thrive.