Redlands East Valley High Opens Historic Wildcat Stadium With Alumni Celebration and 63-7 Victory

Redlands East Valley High School celebrated the grand opening of its long-awaited Wildcat Stadium on Friday night with a decisive 63-7 victory over the California Military Institute, marking a historic moment for students and the community.

The pregame ceremony included alumni from REV’s football, band, and cheer programs marching onto the field and captains of the varsity football team presenting commemorative footballs to Superintendent Juan Cabral, Board of Education President Michelle Rendler, and Principal Shana Kamper.

Among the alumni honored was new varsity head coach Kristian King, a 2011 REV graduate and former Wildcat football player. His debut on the sidelines underscored the significance of the evening for alumni and community members who have described the opening as “years in the making.”

Spectators, spirit leaders, football players and alumni link arms and sing the school’s alma mater at the end of the game.

The event represented nearly a decade of planning and construction, fulfilling a vision that dates to the late 1990s when the school first opened. With the project nearing completion, REV becomes the last of the district’s three comprehensive high schools to gain a track and field stadium.

“The grand opening is more than the completion of a construction project,” said Cabral. “It represents equity and opportunity for all our students. With this milestone, every one of our comprehensive high schools now has a stadium to call their own. Most importantly, it reflects our commitment to EMPOWER every student with the resources, experiences and school spirit that help them thrive.”

The season opener game and celebration drew a large crowd of alumni, families, and students, filling the stands and creating a true home-field atmosphere for the first time.

Students cheer from the student section of the Wildcat Stadium’s new home bleachers. Superintendent Juan Cabral, Coach Kristian King, Board of Education President Michelle Rendler and REVHS Principal Shana Kamper hold commemorative footballs signed by the varsity football team during a special pregame ceremony.

“Having the stadium with the student section feels amazing and the energy from the crowd is a game-changer,” said running back Nathaniel Williams III. He added that his favorite feature of the new stadium is the touchdown light show, when the stadium lights dim, pulse, and flood the space with red lighting.

Transitioning from playing at other schools to competing in a true home environment has been especially meaningful for students after the challenges of past seasons.

As a senior, spirit leader Layla Robinson experienced seasons without a home stadium. “Playing games at other schools felt disheartening because even when they were so-called home games, we knew the space wasn’t really ours,” she said. “Having a home really is an overall boost to cheer, the teams and all the students in the stands. It brings more confidence and enthusiasm – it really hypes us all up.”

Her perspective reflects what the project has meant for the school community. The facility broke ground in 2022 and was funded in part by Measure D, a bond approved by Redlands voters. This grand opening marks the completion of Phase II of a three-phase development plan. While the team had previously competed on the new field, Friday marked the first time students, families, and alumni could experience a complete home venue.

For student athletes, the years of anticipation culminated in a true home-field advantage. While the scoreboard showed a commanding victory for the Wildcats, the evening’s greater significance was the opening of a stadium that will serve students for decades to come.

View of REVHS Wildcat Stadium from the visitor’s side during the grand opening varsity football game.