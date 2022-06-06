Redlands Community Hospital opens new Center for Cancer Care 

Redlands Community Hospital announces the opening of its new Redlands Community Hospital Cancer Care Center, an 8,000 square foot comprehensive treatment facility. Preventative, diagnostic, treatment, support and screenings services and follow-up care management will be offered on the hospital campus.

“For the first time in our community, Redlands will have a cancer center that offers quality, comprehensive, compassionate and personalized cancer care close to home,” says Dr. Emad Ibrahim, Redlands Community Hospital oncology medical director and board-certified medical oncologist. “Redlands residents will now have access to chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted therapy and multiple overall oncology services.”

The multidisciplinary team of cancer specialists will provide high-level patient-centered medical, radiation, surgical, gynecologic, and neuro-oncology treatment services, as well as interventional pulmonology and gastrointestinal malignancies management.

A distinct feature of the center is the use of patient navigators to assist patients and their family caregivers with navigating the complexities of cancer care. Patient navigators provide a single point of contact and are assigned to help every patient with each step of their cancer treatment journey. Patient navigators help patients with resources that include: health education, scheduling of appointments, nutrition services, transportation, and financial assistance.

“Patients at the Redlands Community Hospital Center for Cancer Care will have access to participate in clinical trials supported by the National Cancer Institute, major university centers, and other nationally recognized research organizations,” says Dr. Melissa Torrey, Redlands Community Hospital Breast Cancer Program medical director and board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer our community the finest, board-certified doctors in a patient-focused environment that humanizes healthcare and reduces stress at a time when it is needed most,” says James R. Holmes, president and CEO, Redlands Community Hospital. “Now we can provide the latest in treatment and diagnostic options for all types and stages of cancer.”