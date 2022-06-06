RUSD’s Summer Food Service Program kicks off!

The Rialto Unified School District proudly kicks off its Summer Food Service Program this week, offering healthy meals on weekdays at no cost to all children ages 1 to 18 years old.

Meals will be offered from RUSD’s Nutrition Services on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at four locations in Rialto: the San Bernardino County Library Rialto Branch (251 W. First St., Rialto, CA 92376), Frisbie Park (1901 N. Acacia Ave., Rialto, CA 92376), Joe Sampson Park (650 W. Randall Ave., Rialto, CA 92376), and Rialto City Park (130 E. San Bernardino Ave, Rialto, CA 92376). The program runs from June 6 to July 29, however, please note there will be no meal service on June 20 or July 4.

There will also be two barbecue events, including on Friday, June 10 to celebrate the first week of the program. Nutrition Services hosts the Kick-Off BBQ on June 10 at Frisbie Park from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Pump-It-Up BBQ will be held July 8 at Joe Sampson Park.

Led by RUSD Nutrition Services with the support of the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, the Summer Food Service Program has served children in Rialto for almost two decades. Nutrition Services served more than 1.2 million meals last summer.

“It is my belief that working together and providing our families with nutritionally fun educational opportunities will not only help improve health but lay the foundation for excellence in our scholars,” Fausat Rahman-Davies, RUSD Lead Nutrition Services Agent, stated about the program. “Our cafeterias are a pivotal part of the education process and in Rialto, we understand that it is our job to encompass the body, soul, and spirit of students, staff, and community by being the bridge that connects our Cafeteria, Classroom, and Community. Our Summer Food Service Program allows us to continue serving even while school is out.”

There are no income requirements or registration required to participate in the program. More information about the Summer Food Service Program is available at https://kec.rialto.k12.ca.us/ or by calling 909-820-7761.