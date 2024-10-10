Redlands East Valley High School Music Program Takes Over Europe Through the Ambassadors of Music European Tour of 2024

Redlands East Valley High School’s (REVHS) Music Program joined students from across Southern California to be part of the Ambassadors of Music European Tour 2024, presented by Bob Rogers Travel under the direction of Brian Hollett. Students traveled to five European countries this past summer, in the span of 15 days, with stops in England (London), France (Paris), Switzerland (Crans Montana and Zermatt), Germany (Rothenburg), and Austria (Bad Hofgastein).

REVHS students performed at Victoria Embankment Garden, St. Matthew Bayswater Church, Jardin D’Acclimation Amusement Park, Eglise de La Madeleine, The Orangerie, Marktplatz Rothenburg, Franziskanerkirche Rothenburg, and Alpenarena. With each performance, students experienced the European culture on a personal level by connecting with each country’s culture and love for music.

“The Ambassadors of Music Europe Trip was an amazing eye-opening experience—once-in-a lifetime opportunity to see different parts of the world and realize how connected we are, especially through our love and enjoyment for music,” said REVHS Senior Theo. “There are no words to describe this awesome experience, the best way to know the world we live in is to experience it and enjoy it. People say, ‘music takes you places,’ and never would I have thought that when I picked up my viola in high school that I would be playing it in some of the oldest churches in Europe and in outside stages with some of the most beautiful backgrounds in the world. There is nothing better than doing what you love for people who love the same thing.”

Students also visited different landmarks such as the Windsor Castle; Buckingham Palace; Trafalgar Square; the Eiffel Tower; Lake Geneva; Saltzburg, Austria (the birthplace of W.A. Mozart); and experienced the Sound of Music Tour. Additionally, students experienced the Olympic atmosphere in Paris before the Olympics began.

“We want to thank those who contributed financially and helped each student raise the necessary funds to participate in this life changing experience,” said John Gutierrez, who oversees Ways and Means of the REV Band Boosters. “The Redlands Unified School District believes in the importance of the arts in our high schools, and this is just one more example of the good that can be achieved for each student. May the Music Programs continue to flourish within the Redlands Unified School District and with the help of our supportive communities.”

Mr. Hollett shared that the Ambassadors of Music will be going to Europe again in the summer of 2026.