County Awarded $11 Million to Address Homeless Encampment in Highland and San Bernardino

The San Bernardino County Office of Homeless Services (OHS) has been awarded $11 million in Encampment Resolution Funding (ERF) from the California Department of Housing and Community Development to provide permanent housing and other support to people experiencing homelessness.

The grant, requested by the county in April, will enable OHS to target the urban encampment located at the Highland Avenue Corridor, parallel to the 210 freeway in San Bernardino and Highland. The award will not only support outreach and case management efforts, but also temporary and permanent housing solutions.

“We are grateful for the governor’s support on this critical issue,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “Encampments pose a significant health and safety concern for our residents and these funds will help restore our community while providing services to those in need.”

“This funding will allow the county to apply innovation and efficiency as well as compassion as we make a noticeable difference in our efforts to address homelessness,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who along with Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., serves on the Board of Supervisors Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness.

“We are grateful to the California Department of Housing and Community Development for providing this crucial funding,” Baca, Jr., said. “This grant will help us address homelessness in our community by not only offering shelter but also restoring dignity and hope to the unhoused.”

“By creating long-term housing solutions like the tiny homes project, we are giving individuals the stability they need to rebuild their lives,” Baca, Jr., added.

The funding will be allocated to support outreach and case management efforts as well as temporary and permanent housing solutions, including hotel and motel vouchers to provide immediate support to the unhoused community and the costs associated with purchasing a property and developing a campus consisting of 25 tiny houses. This unique and innovative permanent housing solution will include a resource office, case management offices, a community garden and communal dining facility. Long-term operational support will be achieved through reduced-rate rental payments by residents.

“I am thrilled that San Bernardino County has been selected to receive this critical funding to make significant progress toward creating meaningful pathways to safe and stable housing,” said OHS Chief Marcus Dillard. “We look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors as we implement this grant and continue to seek additional funding opportunities to enhance our efforts.”

Tiny homes are an effective way to provide a safe and personal space as well as create a sense of normalcy in support of reintegration into society. Construction is quick and cost-effective. OHS anticipates the completion of this campus within approximately nine to 12 months of project commencement.