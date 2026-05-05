Redlands’ Texonia Park to Receive $1 Million for Inclusive Playground, Safety Upgrades

On May 4th, Rep. Pete Aguilar (CA-33) announced that he secured $1,000,000 in community project funding for the City of Redlands’ Texonia Park Modernization Renovations project. The grant funding will support much-needed renovations to the amenities in the widely used Texonia Park, improving community safety and accessibility.

Once complete, renovations will include a new off-street parking lot, all-inclusive playground structure, restroom facilities, park lighting, new walking paths, sports fields, an updated picnic area and group reservation spaces.

“Whether it’s on the playground, the soccer field, or the jogging path, Inland Empire families need a safe and fun place to spend time outdoors and enjoy our beautiful state,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “I’m proud to deliver this funding for Redlands to upgrade Texonia Park’s amenities and ensure that people in our community can enjoy them for years to come. I will keep working in Congress to deliver resources that make our region an even better place to live and raise a family.”

Redlands Mayor Mario Saucedo speaks during a press conference announcing $1 million in federal funding for Texonia Park modernization renovations.

“The addition of $1 million from the congressional Community Project Funding, thanks to the efforts of Congressman Aguilar’s office, will go towards the development of a new inclusive playground, that will provide a space designed for children of all abilities, including those with physical, sensory or intellectual disabilities, to play, explore and interact,” said Mayor Mario Saucedo, City of Redlands. “This was a project that former Mayor Aguilar initially championed when he was a member of the Redlands City Council from 2006 to 2014.”