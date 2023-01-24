Rep. Aguilar announces $1.4 million to restore the Historic Roosevelt Bowl

This week, Rep. Pete Aguilar presented the City of San Bernardino with $1,400,000 in federal funding he secured to restore the city’s Historic Roosevelt Bowl. These federal resources will reignite the Roosevelt Bowl as an important cultural landmark and economic catalyst for the region.

“It is my privilege to announce that I secured $1,400,000 to restore this historic venue,” said Rep. Aguilar. “I will always prioritize our community and our economic growth, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our local government officials to secure more funding for San Bernardino.”

“For 90 years, the Roosevelt Bowl has been a treasured venue that has brought musical performances, plays, and cultural events to the residents of San Bernardino,” said Mayor Helen Tran. “Thanks to the work of Congressman Aguilar, we will be able to restore, renovate, and upgrade the historic Bowl for generations to enjoy.”

“On behalf of all our residents who live in the 2nd ward and citywide, ‘Thank You!, Congressman Aguilar for securing a much needed $1.4m to help our city revitalize the Roosevelt Bowl at Perris Hill Park.’ Our citizens have been patiently waiting for us to bring back the activities the Roosevelt Bowl used to host once upon a time and this funding is going to help us continue with our rehabbing efforts,” said Councilmember Ibarra, Ward 2. “This is a true blessing… Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts!”