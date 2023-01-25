CSUSB “Augie” awarded to staff member Lisa Gordon

Lisa Gordon, who serves as the administrator support coordinator for the marketing department at the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, was named the recipient of the Augie Award for her work and volunteer efforts as a member of the campus community member.

The Augie was named for the late Augie Hartung, who served as associate director of Facilities Services from 2001-2006. The university created the Augie Award in 2006 to recognize one person at CSUSB who best emulates Augie’s caring spirit, unquenchable enthusiasm for assisting others, and warmth in thoughtfully reaching out to friends and strangers alike.

The Augie Award (The Augie) has become among the most coveted prizes the university offers. The Augie is in the shape of a popsicle because Augie was well known for giving out free popsicles on hot summer days, just to show that he cared and to see people smile.

Gordon, who joined CSUSB in 2004, was described as “a friend of Augie and strives to have a positive impact on those around her,” said Jaime Espinoza, chair of the CSUSB Staff Council Executive Board. Espinoza made the surprise announcement at the annual Superstar Celebration held on Jan. 13 at the Santos Manuel Student Union North Conference Center.

“This individual is an exemplary campus community member, CSUSB ambassador and dedicated partner to our surrounding community. She often help students find housing, employment, and access to other services,” Espinoza said. “This individual is a mental health advocate and helps promote awareness and provide support to those in need both on campus and off campus. This individual is a social media and marketing expert and provides daily information to positivity and promote student goods and the world before and after graduation.”

Gordon was congratulated by CSUSB President Tomás D. Morales, Espinoza and Carrie Hartung, Augie Hartung’s widow.