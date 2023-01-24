Lincoln Dinner keynote address to discuss Lincoln Family Home

The Lincoln Memorial Shrine will honor Abraham Lincoln at the 91st Watchorn Lincoln Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the University of Redlands’ Orton Center.

The largest event of its kind in the United States, the Lincoln Dinner brings together Lincoln and Civil War enthusiasts, and has featured some of the most prominent names in the field of Lincoln scholarship.

Dr. Turkiya Lowe, Chief Historian for the National Park Service, will deliver this year’s keynote address focusing on the ways Lincoln’s life and legacy have been interpreted at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield, Illinois, over the past 50 years.

Dr. Lowe holds a Doctorate and Master’s degree in 20th century U.S. and African American history from the University of Washington, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in history from Howard University. Before her current appointment with the National Park Service, Dr. Lowe served at historic sites across the country, including as regional program manager for the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom program, assisting communities and stewards to tell the stories of Black resistance to enslavement through escape and flight. She is distinguished as the first woman and person of color to serve as chief historian for the National Park Service.

Attendance at the Lincoln Dinner is $65 for annual contributors to the Lincoln Memorial Association who join or renew in January 2023, and $75 for the general public. Reservations are required and will remain open until Feb. 3. For reservations or for more information, please call (909) 798-7632 or email heritage@akspl.org.

The Orton Center is located off of Brockton Avenue on the University of Redlands campus, 1200 E. Colton Ave.