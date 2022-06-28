Rep. Aguilar announces over $7 million for the San Bernardino International Airport

Today, Rep. Pete Aguilar announced $7,146,526 for the San Bernardino International Airport Authority’s Airport Improvement Program. This Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funding will help the San Bernardino International Airport increase productivity as they continue to expand their commercial flights.

“A more efficient airport will help address supply chain issues and lower costs here in the Inland Empire,” said Rep. Aguilar. “This airport is an important economic engine of our region responsible for nearly 13,000 jobs and $2 billion in economic activity. I will always prioritize our economic growth and look forward to working closely with our airport commission members to secure more funding.”

“We greatly appreciate the continued support of Congressman Aguilar and the FAA for prioritizing this important infrastructure project that will be used to serve aviation customers and the traveling public for many years to come,” said Mark Gibbs, Director of Aviation, San Bernardino International Airport Authority.

The FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, established in 1982, provides grants to public-use airports to improve safety and efficiency. Improvement projects this grant funding can be awarded to include, fixing taxiways, runways, weather stations, ramps and more.