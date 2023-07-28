Rialto Firefighter Scott “Buckshot” Schwingel to be Honored with Highway Designation

The Ayala Drive overcrossing on State Route 210 in San Bernardino County will be renamed in honor of longtime City of Rialto firefighter, Scott “Buckshot” Schwingel, who died of job-related colon cancer.

President of the Rialto Professional Firefighters Local 3688 Earl Meredith said, “By dedicating the Ayala Drive Overpass in Engineer Schwengel’s honor, we ensure that his legacy lives on, reminding us all of the tremendous sacrifices made by our brave firefighters. This dedication serves as a touching reminder of the risks they face every day to protect and serve our community.”



Meredith added, “The Rialto Professional Firefighters Association Local 3688 extends its deepest gratitude to Assemblymember James Ramos and his staff, as well as the Rialto City Council for their unwavering support and approval of this commemorative gesture. We are privileged to have the opportunity to pay tribute to Engineer Scott “Buckshot” Schwingle, whose dedication and heroism will forever inspire future generations.”



“Scott is the embodiment of public service,” said Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino). “In his 16 years serving the community, he always put the people of Rialto first. It was a tremendous honor to successfully introduce ACR 7, not only to honor Scott, but also for his family who were by his side every step of his career. This overpass renaming is a small way of remembering this man of service and his commitment to the people of Rialto.”

Schwingel joined the City of Rialto Fire Department as a firefighter paramedic in 2001. He was an extremely motivated, tenacious and determined individual who was soon promoted to the rank of fire engineer in 2006. During his career with the fire department, Schwingel earned the Rialto Fire Department Life Saving Award and the Rialto Fire Department Firefighter of the Year Award in 2017.

Schwingel was diagnosed with job-related colon cancer in July 2015 and passed in January 2018. During his illness, he continued to provide service to the Rialto community. Many of his younger colleagues looked to Schwingel for guidance and as an example to follow.