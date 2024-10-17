Rialto Middle School, Home of the Tigers, roared into its centennial year with a grand celebration on October 10 to commemorate a century of academic excellence, community spirit, and transformation. Alumni, staff, parents and students, from past and present, gathered at the school to honor the award-winning institution’s rich history, from its humble beginnings in 1924 to its current role as a beacon of education in the Rialto Unified School District.

The festivities featured performances by student groups, including the school band and cheer team, a historical picture gallery, and a time capsule ceremony. Student leaders guided visitors through the gallery, sharing stories from the school’s long and distinguished past.

“Honestly, the history of this school makes me feel that this place is sacred in a way because it’s been here for so long, from its start as Rialto Junior High School in 1924 to today,” said RMS student April Velador, who proudly presented information from the earliest days of the school with pictures displayed on a poster. “That long history provides us current students with an incredible opportunity. I get to learn a lot from being here and share that history during this celebration.”

RMS Principal Ricardo Garcia, welcomed attendees and highlighted key moments in the school’s remarkable journey from its modest start to 2024.

“It is an honor to be part of an institution that has been educating the Rialto youth for 100 years,” Garcia said. “We are proud to continue the legacy set by the visionaries of this community.”

Past RMS teachers, such 91-year-old Mrs. Alice Wuerch, attended the ceremonious occasion with her daughter. “I was a PE teacher here,” she smiled. “I may be using a walker but I’m still fast and active.”

The event was well-attended, and among the notable attendees were RMS past principals Anna Rodriguez, Gail Mathews, Lupe Andrade, Mark Bline, Arnie Ayala, Dr. Rhea McIver Gibbs (now RUSD Lead Strategic Agent), and Dr. Robin McMillon (RUSD Lead Agent of Student Services) who all returned to celebrate the school’s legacy. The site administrators joined the RMS Principal for a keepsake picture to be stored at the school.

“It’s always wonderful to come back to my roots, and Rialto Middle School,” gleamed Rodriguez, whose mother and aunts attended Rialto Middle School, when it was called “junior high school” in the early 1900s. “I cherished the time I spent here with students and parents.”

Originally established as Rialto Junior High School, the institution opened with just 87 students and three teachers under the leadership of Principal W. R. Fouts. Over the years, the school has grown in size and scope, adapting to the needs of Rialto’s expanding community.

RUSD Board of Education members President Joseph Marintez, Clerk Evelyn Dominguez, and Member Dr. Stephanie Lewis were also in attendance with the RUSD Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza. Each made short, inspiring speeches, thanking the crowd for attending and enjoying the look back at history. They were joined by San Bernardino County Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., City of Rialto Council Member Rafael Trujillo, and Kurt Lewis from Congressman Pete Aguilar’s office, who presented certificates in honor of the school’s milestone anniversary. Additionally, 39th District Congressman Mark Takano, a former teacher at RMS.

Inspiring speeches from current teachers, including Lorraine Rehm, Gia De Leon, and Jennifer Parks, brought attention to the school’s tight-knit community atmosphere. Rehm, who has been with the District for 32 years and joined Rialto Middle School in 1998 when it expanded to include sixth graders, reflected on her journey.

“Making the move to Rialto Middle School in the 90s, I’ve never looked back,” Rehm said. “Even though I started my career thinking I would be an elementary school teacher for 40 years, I’m glad I came to Rialto Middle School. We have phenomenal students, parents, teachers, and administrators who strive every day, with determination, for excellence and integrity to make sure our students have an outstanding learning environment.”

Ofelia Fitzpatrick, who was the first female student-athlete at RMS, attending school in the late 1970s, also spoke. Fitzpatrick is now a Program Specialist for with the RUSD’s Expanded Learning Programs service area.

The school’s rich history includes its time as the home of the “Tigers” mascot, which was briefly replaced in the 1950s by the “Warriors” before returning to “Tigers” in 2001. Principal Garcia emphasized the school’s enduring mission in his remarks, noting that Rialto Middle School remains committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and innovative learning environment that prepares students for college and careers.

The celebration was a true community effort, with alumni, former staff members, and families gathering to share memories and celebrate the school’s future. The RMS Library also showcased decades of annuals, which many former students and teachers enjoyed viewing.

Rialto Middle School’s history mirrors the growth of the city itself. In 1930, the school expanded into a new building, and over the decades, it underwent significant changes, including moving to a year-round calendar in 1985 and transitioning to a middle school format in 1992. Today, the school boasts over 1,000 students and offers innovative electives like Robotics, Advanced Art, and Environmental Resiliency, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to fostering well-rounded learners.

As the celebration drew to a close, Garcia invited the community to contribute to the time capsule, which will be sealed at the end of the school year and encouraged everyone to return for the school’s 125th anniversary in 2049. With integrity and determination, Rialto Middle School continues to thrive as a cornerstone of education in the community, ready to embark on its next century.