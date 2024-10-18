San Manuel and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino Win Top Honors at 2024 Global Gaming Awards

In a celebration of gaming and hospitality excellence, the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel received top honors at the prestigious 2024 Global Gaming Awards. Presented at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, these awards are the gold standard of recognition in the industry, acknowledging excellence in gaming worldwide.

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians earned the distinguished award for “Responsible Business of the Year,” marking their fourth consecutive win in this category. For the first time, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino claimed the coveted title of “Property of the Year – North America,” standing out from hundreds of premier gaming properties nationwide. This dual triumph solidifies their legacy of excellence and social responsibility, demonstrating that success in gaming can go hand-in-hand with a commitment to community and responsible business practices.

The San Manuel Tribe’s “Responsible Business of the Year” award celebrates their unwavering dedication to outstanding business practices and their profound impact on the communities they serve. Since 2003, the Tribe has donated over $400 million to causes ranging from healthcare and education to social development and cultural preservation across Indian Country. In 2024 alone, San Manuel contributed $12.6 million to more than 200 philanthropic initiatives across the Inland Empire and beyond.

“Investing in our people and preserving our communities are foundational values at San Manuel,” said Lynn Valbuena, Chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “We are inspired by our ancestors and motivated by our youth to operate responsibly so that future generations may thrive. We are grateful to our team and our loyal guests for this recognition, and we congratulate our fellow Global Gaming Awards honorees.”

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino’s achievement as “Property of the Year” highlights its position as North America’s premier gaming and entertainment destination. With over 14 million visitors annually, Yaamava’ stands as the second most-visited destination in California, offering an unparalleled experience with over 7,200 slot machines, 150 table games, and five high-limit rooms. Beyond the casino floor, guests indulge in world-class dining, luxurious accommodations, and unforgettable performances, with more than 90 live shows a year, including top-tier entertainment that rivals any major venue.

“We are beyond thrilled to be recognized as the best casino property in North America,” said Kenji Hall, General Manager of Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team. From our vibrant gaming floor to our one-of-a-kind hospitality offerings, we are committed to delivering an unmatched guest experience every day. This honor reflects the standard of excellence we strive to uphold.”

In addition to its win for “Property of the Year,” Yaamava’ earned second place for “Customer Loyalty Program of the Year” with its renowned Club Serrano, which also extends its benefits to Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, CA. Yaamava’s General Manager Kenji Hall was also honored by his peers, finishing in the top three for “American Executive of the Year.”