Colton Council of Churches Hosts Successful All-Church Community Breakfast, Expanding Interfaith Collaboration

By Christina Perris, Community Writer

On Oct. 12, the Colton Council of Churches hosted an All-Church Community Breakfast that brought together 40 pastors, church leaders, and representatives from various local congregations. The event, held at the Colton Woman’s Club, is part of the council’s mission to foster networking, prayer, and discussion among area churches.

“This event was certainly a good step in that direction,” said Edward Nunez of Echoes of Love Ministries.

The breakfast, organized by Dr. G, founder of the Colton Council of Churches, included an opening prayer by Arnold Avalos (Missionary Bible), the Pledge of Allegiance led by Nick Zupkofska (Grove Community Church), and a trumpet rendition of “America” by Dr. G.

Dr. G launched the All-Church Community Breakfast initiative with support from local organizations like the Colton Woman’s Club and the Colton Lions Club. “We were very happy to help,” said Cynthia Calderilla, president of the Colton Lions Club. “We’ll set the date for next year because this is an excellent community event.”

The program featured a formal welcome, a shared meal, traditional hymns, a message on prayer by Dr. G, and special prayers offered by Pastor Joshua Sarmiento (Amazing Grace Church) and Pastor David Hallbauer (Missionary Bible Church).

According to Dr. G, the council aims to bring together representatives from all Colton-area churches. Since its formation in February, 25 churches have participated in the council’s monthly meetings, with more joining in. Events like the All-Church Prayer Breakfast and the recent Community Breakfast are helping to establish an annual schedule of spiritually significant gatherings.

Cathy Cook of Greater Works Church emphasized the importance of networking within the church community. “It’s important to be aware of what’s happening with churches in the area,” she said. Pastor Hallbauer, who offered the closing prayer, added, “It’s good to get to know new people,” noting that he is new to the community.

Looking ahead, the Colton Council of Churches plans to continue its meetings and expand its outreach efforts. Dr. G has already reserved the Colton Woman’s Club for monthly meetings through December, with plans to continue into the new year. Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month at 9 a.m.

For more information about the Colton Council of Churches and its initiatives, contact Dr. G at 909-213-3730.