Rialto Opens New $82 Million Police Headquarters, Featuring AI-Assisted Real Time Crime Center 

Hundreds of Rialto residents, police officers, city and county county officials gathered at 128 N. Willow Ave. for the official opening of the city’s new police headquarters on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The roughly $82 million facility includes expanded dispatch capacity, an AI-assisted real-time crime center and a lobby open around-the-clock.

The new station marks a broader expansion of Rialto’s police department and the use of AI- assisted technology to improve officer working conditions and field results with faster dispatching and aerial support while increasing residents’ access to the department’s services. However, the opening also comes amid national debate over surveillance, privacy, accountability and the role of artificial intelligence in policing.

“It’s a great day for Rialto!” Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. told attendees, as he stood behind the podium flanked by United States and California state flags.

Rialto Mayor Joe Baca Sr. addresses the crowd in front of the city’s new police headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Rialto City Council Members, including Andy Carrizales, Karla Perez, Edward Montoya Jr. and Mayor Pro Tem Ed Scott also spoke to the crowd, each offering praise or recounting their experience working to upgrade the city’s police headquarters.

Rialto Chief of Police Mark Kling initially retired in December 2011. Years later, Scott met with Kling to discuss the conditions of his return.

“I sat down with him at a lunch meeting and asked him what he needed,” Scott said. “He said, ‘I need people, equipment and we got to do something about this building.’ And I made a promise to him that we would and we have.”

Kling returned as the city’s chief of police in December 2017 and has worked alongside his colleagues, including Rialto Police Lieutenant Jonathan Serring Palmer, who Kling selected as project manager, and City Manager Tanya Williams to keep costs down while maintaining schedule.

Scott said they saved the city about $8 million. San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. said the county contributed $1.4 million toward the new police station.

Commenting on the city’s former meager headquarters, Kling said the new building provides the technology, working conditions and service police officers and residents deserve. He added that the new facility was built to accommodate an expanding department and to meet the needs of a growing city. According to Kling, the department has 140 sworn officers and about 85 staff members.

For residents in need, Kling said the station’s lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

“When people need the police, the police should not be closed,” Kling said.

Rialto Chief of Police, center, accompanies city officials to inaugurate the opening of the city’s new police headquarters Wednesday, Oct. 21.

In 2012, the Rialto Police Department was one of the first departments to adopt body-worn cameras, marking the beginning of the department’s use of TASER International products before the company changed its name to Axon Enterprise Inc. in 2017. More recently, the department has upgraded its policing suite with Axon. In November 2025, the department partnered with the company for a nine-year, $14.3 million contract to purchase the Officer Safety Program. The package includes a Drone-as-first-Responder program through Axon air, body-worn and in-car cameras, digital evidence platforms, automated video analysis and automatic license plate readers.

Nationally, the use of artificial intelligence in policing has drawn concerns about privacy, discrimination and oversight. The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights warned in a May 2024 letter to the Department of Justice that AI-assisted systems can amplify existing biases and urged independent testing, transparency and ongoing monitoring. According to a 2019 National Institute of Standards and Technology study, federal researchers have also documented differences in facial recognition accuracy across racial groups, with performance varying by algorithm application and image data.

Even so, Kling emphasized that the value of Rialto’s new station ultimately depends on the department’s service and relationship with residents.

“The headquarters is not the finish line,” Kling said. “It’s simply a foundation for the next chapter of the Rialto Police Department.”