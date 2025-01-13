January 14, 2025

Early Morning Fire Destroys Moose Lodge in Mentone

10 hours ago Community News

Firefighters contain Mentone structure fire amid high winds, protecting nearby homes; no injuries reported.

At 5:45 this morning, San Bernardino County Fire responded to a reported structure fire in the 2100 block of Mentone Boulevard in the community of Mentone.

The first engine arrived to find a well involved, medium sized commercial building that operates as the local Moose Lodge. Gusty Santa Ana winds were carrying embers into the adjacent community creating a threat to the nearby homes.

The incident was balanced to a second alarm response. Firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack while additional resources patrolled the neighborhoods monitoring the ember cast. Unfortunately, the high winds carried the fire rapidly through the lodge and forced firefighters to transition to a defensive attack.

The fire was brought under control 90 minutes after arrival. Firefighters were instrumental in preventing the ignition of nearby residences. The Moose Lodge is a total loss. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Eleven engines, three truck companies, one hand crew and three chief officers totaling seventy personnel were assigned to the incident. County Fire was assisted by Redlands Fire Department and Cal Fire – San Bernardino Unit.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation through County Fire’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

Date/Time: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 5:45 AM
Location: 2100 block Mentone Boulevard Mentone
Incident: Commercial Structure Fire (BDC#: 25-6872)
Contact: Eric Sherwin Public Information Officer (909) 547-5080

