Rialto’s The Avila Brothers Score #1 on Billboard R&B Charts with Usher, Boosting Inland Empire’s Global Music Status

It has been a whirlwind journey from the streets of Rialto to the bright lights of international music for Bobby and IZ Avila, the Grammy-winning duo popularly known as The Avila Brothers.

Their recent chart-topper ‘Glu,’ performed by Usher, added yet another feather to their already impressive catalog when it peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Adult R&B Airplay Chart (and by the way, it’s still at #1 for the second consecutive week). Yet, amid their global success, the brothers have always retained sight of their roots, regularly channeling their hometown pride into uplifting the talent of the Inland Empire region.

“It’s been a 38-year journey of hard work, resilience, and unwavering love for music,” IZ Avila said, reflecting on their shared career. “Our goal is, and always has been, to bring wins back home to the Inland Empire. There’s so much homegrown talent here, from Sammy Hagar and Kenny Loggins to Hit Boy out of Riverside.”

From left: IZ Avila, Usher, and Bobby Ross Avila rehearsing for Usher: The Las Vegas Residency in 2021 at Cesars Palace.

The brothers’ connection with Usher is long-standing, stemming from producing his 2004 chart-topping Confessions album (yes, the one we all know of), being touring band members since 2009, and recently musically directing his Las Vegas residency.

Via a phone call, IZ Avila reminisced about the genesis of ‘Glu,’ “Sean [Garret] took the initiative and thought it could be dope for Usher; so we wrote and produced it along with Lil Jon. Usher sang the record, he loved it, and wanted to drop it as a teaser on Valentine’s Day, so he did.”

Their success, however, is more expansive than producing chart-topping hits. The duo’s recent collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg, ‘Hard Working Man,’ is a heartfelt tribute to the frontlines and celebrates veterans, featuring key shots from IE’s South Colton and Nashville, Tennessee.

Their ambitions go beyond music. The Avila Brothers are now turning their attention to fostering new talent. “Our focus in this chapter is to start developing younger talent. Artist development doesn’t exist right now, and we’re looking to craft a sound for them,” Bobby Ross Avila said.

A testament to this mission is their investment in Mikey, an upcoming California native Mexican artist introduced to them by Baby Bash. They believe Mikey has the potential to be an inspiration for Latino youth. “We feel brown kids can say, ‘I wanna be like Mikey,'” Bobby added.

Behind all their accomplishments is the unyielding support of their mother, Clara Avila. “Our mom is not only our inspiration, and she is the example of how to live life, celebrate holidays, and connect with family,” IZ said, attributing their success to her.

From left: Bobby, Clara Avila, and IZ speak on the phone everyday, even while traveling and living in different regions of Southern California.

The brothers are also acutely aware of the music industry’s changing landscape. “It’s important for guys like us to keep our fingers on the pulse and build new strategies, new audiences,” IZ said. They are also champions for creators’ rights in the industry. “The game for creators is simple, ownership. We are supposed to own what we create.”

The Avila Brothers’ story is a testament to their tenacity, unyielding love for music, and commitment to their roots. As they continue to climb the ladder of success, they remain humble, attributing their success to hard work and dedication. The brothers reflect on their upbringing in Rialto fondly. “It was gritty, we didn’t live in the best area, but it built our character,” Bobby said.

With their sights set on cultivating the next generation of artists and bringing more wins back to their home turf, The Avila Brothers are indeed the hometown heroes of the Inland Empire.

“My brother and I have performed in front of tough crowds across the country, but growing up in this business and starting with tough crowds in the IE, in hindsight, really makes me appreciate the IE culture because it prepared us for this,” IZ added.

Still, the brothers continue to find comfort in the familiarity of their hometown. Favorite local spots, like Amapola Rico Taco in San Bernardino and Nickelodeon Pizza in Colton (the chorizo and avocado pizza, specifically), serve as nostalgic reminders of their roots.

The brothers, both graduates of Eisenhower High School, began their musical journey early on. “Before we were even teenagers, our dad had a vision for us. Bobby started playing keys at 4, and I started playing drums at 5,” IZ recalled.

The Avila Brothers credit their success to a host of mentors and influences, especially their father Bobby Avila, who they say, “He started us and put music in our blood. He had a vision and let nothing get in his way when it came to our futures. We are nothing without our dad.”

Another mentor while growing up was Jaymes Felix, a family friend and a member of Andrae Crouch and the Disciples. “He was the one who poured into our cup at an early age and allowed me to produce and be who I was,” Bobby fondly remembers.

Apart from their music, they attribute their cousin Richie (a Colton resident and photographer) with a passion for community service as a guiding light. “The heart of Richie is amazing, and he rallies around community service like no other in my family; he keeps his heart open and is rooted deep in Colton; it’s inspiring to us,” IZ proudly stated.

The brothers offer some sage advice to young, aspiring artists from their hometown and beyond. “Love what you do. Don’t focus on prosperity or what may come financially. You’re going to be a lonesome cowboy, but through loneliness, it will build strength and character,” Bobby advises.

As they continue to create timeless music and nurture the talent of the future, The Avila Brothers remain beacons of perseverance and success, their journey a testament to their dedication and the rich talent that the Inland Empire has to offer. It is clear that, despite their global accolades, their hearts will always be with their home in the Inland Empire and #1 on the Billboard charts (without the backing of a record label). To learn more, click here.