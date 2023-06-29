San Bernardino Symphony’s Magical Concert Under The Stars with Fireworks at SBVC July 1st

The San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director and Conductor Anthony Parnther, will present its second annual evening of music under the stars Saturday, July 1, on the San Bernardino Valley College football field. Repertoire includes various musical genres and will culminate in Tchaikovsky’s bombastic 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever performed to a dazzling fireworks display!

Explained Maestro Parnther, “After last summer’s electrifying response to a taste of opera, we decided to expand on that this year and invite the colossal vocal talents of Jennifer Lindsay, Orson Van Gay II, and by popular demand, the return of Ashley Faatoalia. So, in addition to our patriotic fare, we’ll explore the best in opera, including that of Gershwin, Bizet, Massenet, Gounod, Verdi, and Puccini. I’m also excited to invite the brilliant duo of Jamie Carganilla and Drew Tablak as they perform some of my personal favorite Broadway hits from iconic productions like Chorus Line, Wicked, Sweeney Todd, Les Miserables, and Moulin Rouge.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic baskets or visit one of the many food trucks that will be on campus for Valley College’s free SUMMERFEST event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. SUMMERFEST will feature campus tours, information booths, and family activities.

The concert begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. Both assigned table seating and general admission lawn/bleacher seating are available for purchase. Children under age 12 are free, as is parking campus-wide.

“San Bernardino Valley College is thrilled to host the highly anticipated ‘America, the Beautiful’ event, presented by the renowned San Bernardino Symphony once again,” said Diana Z. Rodriguez, Chancellor of the San Bernardino Community College District. “I extend a heartfelt invitation to our esteemed alumni, beloved families, and passionate music lovers to join us for an enchanting summer evening under the stars. Prepare to be captivated by the beautiful melodies of a live orchestra and make new memories that will last a lifetime.”

Tickets and Location Details

Assigned Table Seating with tables of eight is available at $30-$100 per seat. General Admission grass/bleacher seating is also available at $10 per person (remember your lawn chairs and blankets!) Tickets may be purchased online at sanbernardinosymphony.org or by phone at (909) 381-5388 Monday through Friday. Children under 12 are free and do not need a ticket.

San Bernardino Valley College is at 701 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino. The football field is located on the south side of campus.