In honor of National Heart Month, Riverside Community Hospital will host a free Heart Health Expo on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Health Education Center on Riverside Community Hospital’s campus at 4445 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501. Event will be from 10:00am – 1:00pm. Event is open to the community.

Quick Facts:

Title: Riverside Community Hospital’s Heart Health Expo

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024

Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm

Location: Health Education Center at Riverside Community Hospital, 4445 Magnolia Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501

Event Includes:

Heart health education

Heart healthy lunch

Hands-only CPR sessions

Blood pressure, diabetes and grip strength screening

Vendor fair & giveaways

Mobile Cardiac CT display

Details:

This free event will include physician presentations, a heart healthy lunch, vendors and screenings, hands-only CPR sessions, raffles and more. Guests will hear from our cardiology experts for an in-depth talk on heart health including heart attack, aFib and the unique treatment options offered at Riverside Community Hospital’s HeartCare Institute and STEMI (heart attack) Receiving capabilities. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about and watch demonstrations of exclusive cardiovascular technology including stents and heart blood pumps.

The vendor fair will feature screenings, including blood pressure, diabetes and grip strength, as well as free vaccines, health information and shopping opportunities. Participants that wear red to the event will receive a raffle ticket for prizes.

Event will also have Mobile Cardiac CT on display. Guests will be able to go inside the first commercial mobile Cardiac CT in the United States which is used to check for cholesterol buildup and hardened plaque on the walls of the arteries in the heart. In minutes, the CT helps detect coronary classification before any symptoms occur for focused, tailored prevention. Come check out this amazing technology at the Heart Health Expo and learn how to make an appointment.

Physician presentations by Dr. Steven Patterson, Emergency Medicine, Riverside Community Hospital & Dr. Ashis Mukherjee, Cardiovascular Disease, Riverside Community Hospital.

Event is free but space is limited. Call 951-788-3463 or visit RiversideCommunityHospital.com/calendar to register.

The Health Education Center is located directly in front of Riverside Community Hospital’s Main Entrance accessible from Magnolia Avenue. Gate will be open for free parking; additional free parking is at the DeAnza Surgery Center across the street at 4444 Magnolia.

Direct event link: https://riversidecommunityhospital.com/calendar/index.dot#/ce/event-details/a0s6O00000BFqA4QAL

About Riverside Community Hospital

Riverside Community Hospital, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is a full-service acute care hospital founded in 1901 in the heart of the Inland Empire. The facility has been recognized as a Top Performing Hospital with 517-licensed beds, over 700 physicians on medical staff and 2,800 employees, representing over 200 specialties.

Riverside Community Hospital is a leader in providing advanced, comprehensive healthcare to Southern California. It houses the largest Emergency Room and Level I Trauma Center in Riverside County at 82 beds, is one of county’s only STEMI receiving centers, a fully accredited Chest Pain Center and an accredited Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Centers of Excellence include the HeartCare Institute, offering invasive and non-invasive cardiac procedures, and a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

For more information, visit RiversideCommunityHospital.com.