Blaze Engulfs San Bernardino Warehouse in Early Morning Inferno

An early morning fire wreaked havoc in San Bernardino, destroying a commercial building in the 900 block of West Oak. San Bernardino County Fire crews were called to the scene around 3 a.m. after 911 callers reported smoke billowing from a warehouse.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a 32,000 square foot building engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire prompted a defensive attack, with crews employing master stream devices and ladder pipes to douse the blaze with thousands of gallons of water. Complicating the firefighting efforts were high winds and the spread of embers.

Battalion Chief Mike McClintock praised the firefighters’ efforts, stating, “Our crews worked tirelessly to control the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighboring businesses. Their quick and coordinated response was instrumental in mitigating further damage.”

The fire was brought under control within 90 minutes, with no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians. To assist with the aftermath, a County Fire Excavator was deployed to address hot spots and manage the debris.

San Bernardino County Fire dispatched eight engines, two truck companies, a heavy equipment team, two fire investigators, and a chief officer to the scene. Colton Fire provided additional support with two engine companies.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.