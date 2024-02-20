Colton Police Arrest Three Juveniles in $2,500 Merchandise Theft

A swift response by the Colton Police Department led to the arrest of three juveniles involved in a theft at the Warehouse Shoe Sale (WSS) in the 1000 block of North Mt. Vernon Ave on February 7th, 2024.

At around 4:25 PM, officers were dispatched to the scene following reports of the incident. “Upon arrival, our officers quickly engaged with WSS employees and ascertained that three male juveniles had stolen approximately $2,500 in merchandise before fleeing on foot,” said Sgt. Shawn McFarland.

The subsequent investigation, aided by Colton PD Detectives, led authorities to Rancho Cucamonga, where the suspects were believed to be located. With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the SBCSD Aviation Unit, the juveniles were apprehended in the 8200 block of East 9th Street without incident.

The stolen merchandise was recovered from a vehicle at the scene, and the suspects, aged 14, 16, and 17, were transported to Colton PD for processing. The Colton Police Department is continuing its investigation into the theft.

Authorities are urging anyone with further information regarding this case to contact Detective Anthony Jaeger or Sergeant Shawn McFarland at (909) 370-5000.