Rojas Public Affairs Helps Secure $8 Million for Seven California Public Agencies

Seven California public agencies will receive a combined $8.085 million in state funding for projects that strengthen emergency response, modernize firefighter training facilities and repair storm-damaged community infrastructure, following advocacy supported by Rojas Public Affairs.

The appropriations were included in Assembly Bill 113, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as part of the 2026 state budget. RPA worked with the agencies, local leaders and legislative offices to advance the funding requests.

“These investments will help communities replace essential equipment, prepare first responders and restore facilities residents depend on,” said Jaime Rojas Jr., president of Rojas Public Affairs. “We are proud to have helped our clients bring their priorities to state leaders, and we thank the legislators and their staff who championed these projects.”

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District

The district will receive $1 million toward a new fire engine to support emergency response and regional mutual aid.

“The Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District continues to go above and beyond for the Bonita community,” said Assemblyman David Alvarez. “I’m proud to deliver $1 million to help fund a new fire engine for the Fire District, supporting the essential work they do every day to keep our community safe.”

“Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District is incredibly grateful to Assemblymember David Alvarez and his office for their support in securing this critical funding,” said Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Chief Michael Smith. “This $1 million investment will help address the funding gap for a new fire engine, strengthening our ability to provide reliable emergency response not only to the residents we serve, but also to neighboring communities through mutual aid. This investment in our equipment is ultimately an investment in the safety and resilience of our entire region.”

Pass Area Recreation and Park District

The district will receive $2 million to upgrade emergency operations infrastructure at Noble Creek Regional Park.

“The District is grateful to Assemblymember Greg Wallis for securing this critical funding. These upgrades will strengthen Noble Creek Regional Park’s role as an emergency operations resource for our community and the surrounding region,” said Mickey Valdivia, general manager of the Pass Area Recreation and Park District.

Chino Valley Independent Fire District

The district will receive $500,000 to improve and modernize its firefighter training center.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to secure this $500,000 investment for the Chino Valley Independent Fire District and bring these important state resources back to our district. As a retired firefighter, I know that when an emergency happens, the training and preparation have already been done long before the call comes in. Modernizing this training center will give our firefighters the facilities and resources they need to prepare for real-world challenges, respond effectively, and be ready when our communities need them most. Investing in strong training infrastructure is an investment in emergency preparedness and the safety of our communities,” said Sen. Kelly Seyarto.

“Modern, reliable training facilities are essential to preparing firefighters for the challenges they face in the field. This funding will allow us to improve our training center and better prepare our personnel to protect the communities we serve,” said Fire Chief Dave Williams of the Chino Valley Independent Fire District.

Williams Fire Protection Authority

The authority will receive $500,000 to complete construction of a regional fire training facility serving Northern California.

“We’ve seen firsthand how quickly a fire can move through our rural communities. We were reminded of that this summer with the Rumsey Fire,” said Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry. “I’m proud to help secure this investment that will bring first-rate training closer to home for our Northern California first responders. It will make us better prepared to reduce wildfire risk and harm to our neighbors in the future. This is a win for our whole region!”

“This funding brings us closer to completing a facility that will benefit firefighters, law enforcement personnel, and communities throughout the region. Continued support for this project will allow us to provide a high-quality training facility along the Interstate 5 corridor,” said Williams Fire Chief Jeffrey Gilbert.

Hesperia Recreation and Park District

The district will receive $885,000 for storm damage repairs.

“Communities should not have to shoulder the full burden of recovering from severe storms on their own. This funding will help repair critical community facilities, restore services, and ensure residents have safe, accessible places to gather and recreate. I’m proud to have helped secure this investment and to support Hesperia’s continued recovery,” said Assemblyman Tom Lackey.

“These funds will help us move forward with necessary repairs and continue providing safe, reliable recreational spaces for the families we serve,” said Robert Hernandez, general manager of the Hesperia Recreation and Park District.

City of Bishop

The city will receive $500,000 for public safety electrical infrastructure, including emergency power and a secure server room.

Phelan Piñon Hills Community Services District

The district will receive $2.7 million for storm damage repairs.

Each funding request grew from a locally identified need and months of project development, legislative outreach and coordination. RPA congratulates the recipient agencies and thanks the elected officials, legislative staff and community partners who helped advance the investments.