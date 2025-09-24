Los Angeles Dodgers Unveil Single-A Affiliate Ontario Tower Buzzers, Mascot Maverick Before 5,000 Fans

In front of more than 5,000 fans at Ontario Town Square on Sept. 18, the Los Angeles Dodgers introduced its new Single-A affiliate, the Ontario Tower Buzzers, along with team mascot Maverick. The high-energy event featured live performances, celebrity guests, and a full city council turnout as the Inland Empire celebrated the arrival of professional baseball.

Emceed by actor and TV host Mario Lopez, the event had the feel of a festival, with Ozomatli and the Grammy-winning Mariachi Divas performing before the big reveal. “Today we are making it official. Ontario, meet your team, the Ontario Tower Buzzers. Very cool logo and jerseys,” Lopez said as team merchandise ranging from $19.99 hats to $71.99 jerseys was unveiled.

The aviation-inspired branding — a nod to Ontario’s history as an Army Air Corps base and its bustling airport — was met with cheers in person, though the Tower Buzzers name sparked debate online. Maverick the mascot, a bee with bold yellow-and-black flair, was introduced as the face of the franchise.

The Tower Buzzers will begin play in spring 2026 at ONT Stadium, a 6,000-capacity venue designed by Populous. The facility will include berms and terrace seating, a 75,000-square-foot food hall pavilion, dugout suites, themed fan zones, and 1,000 parking spaces with room for expansion. Ontario International Airport has secured stadium naming rights.

ONT Stadium will anchor the 190-acre Ontario Sports Empire complex, which will also feature 20 multipurpose fields, 14 youth diamonds, eight full-size baseball fields, two championship-level fields, playgrounds, plazas, public art, retail, and a hotel “Stadium Village.” City officials project more than 1.2 million visitors annually once fully operational, cementing the site as a year-round hub for sports, concerts, and festivals.

Peter Freund, CEO of Diamond Baseball Holdings, praised the project and city vision. “My commitment here is that minor league baseball is more than just baseball. It’s about the fun night with the family, the wacky promotions, the food offerings,” Freund said. “I was lucky enough to tour the stadium today with Tilden-Coil Constructors, and it is the best minor league facility in the entire United States. I look forward to seeing all of you at Buzzer’s opening day in Spring 2026 at ONT Stadium.”

Notable guests included Dodgers legends Bill Russell, Steve Sax, and Eric Gagné, current pitcher Joe Kelly, and Hall of Fame broadcaster Jaime Jarrín. The Ontario City Council was also present, underscoring the city’s embrace of the team.

General Manager Allan Benavides, who previously spent 15 years leading the Eugene Emeralds in Oregon, shared his excitement about returning home. “Mi gente, como estas? I am a SoCal native born in East LA. I grew up in La Habra. I am so stoked to be back here in Southern California,” Benavides said. Joking about his mother’s devotion to the Dodgers, he added: “There is not a bigger Dodger fan here than my mom. She would have traded me to keep Cory Seager in Dodger blue.”

The Ontario Tower Buzzers, complete with their buzzing mascot and ambitious stadium project, represent more than just a new franchise. For the Inland Empire, they signal the launch of a major sports and entertainment destination set to take flight in 2026.