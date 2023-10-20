RUSD Launches USC Family Literacy Program with Successful Results

Amidst a wave of excitement for literacy and life-long learning, the Rialto Unified School District recently celebrated the start of the USC Family Literacy Program, with hundreds of RUSD families inside the Eisenhower High School Performing Arts Center for the Back to School Celebration.

The participants included RUSD families, students, staff, and community leaders who all gathered at the renovated flagship high school on October 14.

The event marked the beginning of what promises to be an enriching journey toward literacy excellence for all participants.

According to RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, the District, in partnership with USC, introduced the program earlier this year after several years of offering the USC Reading and Literacy Added Authorization for teachers. The District’s focus on literacy continues to expand and by the end of the 2023-2024 school year, the RUSD expects to have an impressive 297 teachers complete the USC Reading and Literacy Added Authorization program and 153 parents/guardians complete the USC Family Literacy Program.

Participants in the family program eagerly commenced their coursework earlier in October. The program is designed to help families advance the literacy development of their students. The Back to School Celebration offered a special opportunity to commemorate the commitment of the families enrolled in the program and inspire them during their coursework.

“Families, we are so proud of you,” Dr. Rhea McIver Gibbs, RUSD Lead Strategic Agent and USC Family Literacy Coordinator, stated during the event. “You have accepted the challenge to become a part of this program. Thank you for going back to school! USC is not just any school. You are now affiliated with a premier university that is known all over the world for educating doctors, lawyers, teachers, scientists, artists, and now families. You are now a part of the Trojan family, just as you are a part of our RUSD family.”

Among the notable speakers at the event, Josue Zapata, a Curtis Elementary School parent, and Chantelle Jackson, a Kolb Middle School parent, shared their experiences and heartfelt testimonials regarding the transformative impact of the USC Family Literacy Program.

“I decided to enroll in this program because reading is not only important in education. Reading is important in life,” Zapata said. “We read to do nearly everything such as driving, cooking, playing sports, and learning languages. There is no way I could pass up an awesome opportunity to learn different and strategic ways to help my son with his education. Every decision I make as a parent is in the best interest of my son. Even though I was nervous to enroll, I know after I complete this program I can better assist my son with his education. It means a lot to know that Rialto Unified School District would offer this for their students’ families.”

Zapata made it clear that the USC Family Literacy Program has left a profound impact on his family, and he wholeheartedly endorsed it for others.

“I would highly recommend this program to any other families in the District,” Zapata stated, passionately. “Anyone else who is considering it for the future, to all the families, please take full advantage of this program in the future. What an incredible gift that’s been given to us by the RUSD.”

RUSD Board of Education President Stephanie E. Lewis attended and opened the literacy event. She spoke from the perspective of both a Board Member and someone who is enrolled in the program. Lewis gave kudos to the teachers in the program for creating a welcoming environment during class and talked about her excitement to watch the program grow.

“As a proud Board Member, we will support this program 110 percent,” Lewis stated. “We are the first Family Literacy Program class but we will not be the last. This is going to be the partnership that you have not only with the community, the district, and your teacher but with your child for life; this is the foundation of our academic excellence.”

The event also featured Mars Serna, a Project Specialist in Family and Community Engagement at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, Rebecca Baty and Jennifer Lim, both RUSD English Language Arts Lead Strategists and Dr. Avila. All educators emphasized the significance of the USC Family Literacy Program in the community and its potential to transform lives.

“Literacy is the knowledge that makes life comprehensible and informs the quality of our participation in culture and society,” Dr. Avila stated during the event. “Thus the greatest gift we can bestow on a child is the gift of literacy so that he or she can discover meaning in life and and seek a virtuous and harmonious place in it.”

The event also featured cheerleaders from Carter, Eisenhower, and Rialto High Schools. Additionally, Rebecca Hernandez, a student from RUSD’s Henry Elementary School, enthralled the audience with her dance performance to “Palomita de Ojos Negros.” Then the Henry Harmonies dance group excited the packed crowd with their rendition of, “Can’t Stop the Music.”

As the event concluded, participants were left with a sense of unity and purpose, ready to embark on this educational journey. Once participants complete the program, they will come together for a Completion Celebration at Bovard Hall on the USC Campus on June 15, 2024.

The USC Family Literacy Program has set a positive tone for the upcoming academic year, uniting families and students in their shared commitment to lifelong learning and literacy excellence. The program’s impact extends beyond individual participants, contributing to the overall growth and development of the Rialto community.

If you are a parent in the RUSD and wish to receive more information about the USC Family Literacy Program, please call Dr. Gibb’s Office at (909) 820-7700, ext. 2131.