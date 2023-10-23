Assemblymember James Ramos Gifts San Bernardino $5 Million for Vital Seccombe Lake Park Housing Project

Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino) ceremoniously presented a $5 million check to the City of San Bernardino on Wednesday evening, earmarked for the pivotal Seccombe Lake Park Project. The presentation occurred during a council meeting at Feldheym Library on W. 6th Street.

The generous state funding is set to partially finance the development of a 12.5-acre park and adjoining community garden. This initiative is part of a more expansive plan, encompassing an emergency shelter and permanent supportive housing facility for homeless individuals. The entire park project is estimated to cost around $13 million.

During the heartfelt presentation, Ramos said, “This allocation will go towards the Seccombe Lake Park Project. This project will create a 12.5-acre sanctuary for our community while supporting affordable housing and addressing homelessness. Together, we’re building a brighter future for all.”

Highlighting a broader vision for the homeless crisis in California, Ramos also mentioned two significant bills recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. One of these, AB 349, championed by Ramos, will enable unused facilities at Patton State Hospital to be leased to nonprofit corporations or local governments for providing mental health and homeless services.

San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran expressed gratitude for the measure: “With the signing of AB 349, the City of San Bernardino and our neighboring cities now have a solution we can pursue to assist homeless individuals in need of mental health treatment.”

Furthermore, AB 42, another Ramos initiative, has been greenlit, aiming to reduce construction costs for temporary sleeping cabins for people experiencing homelessness by allowing them to be built without fire sprinklers but with alternative fire safety standards.

Both bills highlight Ramos’s dedication to mitigating the homelessness crisis in California, with San Bernardino’s city council stating that homelessness has surged 175% over the last half-decade. This substantial funding for the Seccombe Lake Park Project represents yet another stride towards supporting the city’s homeless community.