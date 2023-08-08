RUSD’s Early College Start Program with SBVC Welcomes 1st Cohort

The Rialto Unified School District‘s highly anticipated Early College Start Program commenced with an Orientation Night recently, where eager students and their families gathered to kickstart an impactful educational journey.

The program, in collaboration with San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC), opens its doors for the first cohort of students this year. With the new school year beginning August 7, these students will embark on earning college credits as they begin their high school freshman year, a unique opportunity that brings numerous advantages for students.

The Early College Start Program aims to empower students by offering college-level courses that count for weighted credit on their high school transcripts. What sets this program apart is that these college credits are earned entirely free of cost and courses are offered on their high school campus, eliminating the financial and logistical barriers for students.

“The Rialto Unified School District’s Early College Start Program is intended to immerse high school students in a college-for-all culture and supports their progression into college courses,” Dr. Edward D’Souza, RUSD Lead Academic Agent of Math and Early College Programs. “This aligns with our Strategic Plan and our belief that high expectations inspire high achievement. This program represents a transformative opportunity for students to gain valuable college credits without incurring any financial burden.”

During the Orientation Night held at the RUSD Cafe Bistro on July 27, families and students gathered with great enthusiasm, excited to embark on this groundbreaking educational endeavor. Along with Dr. D’Souza, Joseph Williams, who serves as both the RUSD Community Agent of Strategic Partnerships and a Board Trustee with the San Bernardino Community College District, Juanita Chan-Roden, RUSD Agent of Science and Career Programs, and Dr. Patricia Quach, SBVC Dean of Academic Success and Learning Services, were present at to provide an overview of the program and answer questions.

Anyla Redmond, Rialto High School student, admitted to being a little nervous about the prospect of taking on college courses before she confidently stated: “But I’m ready for it.”

“I just want to get college done early so that I can get to the career I want earlier, and I don’t have to do years and years of college,” Redmond added. She’s planning to pursue a career in botany.

The program also provides the necessary supports, both from each student’s high school and through SBVC, to help the students as they navigate college coursework. This strategic collaboration between RUSD and SBVC ensures that students have access to quality education, mentorship, and resources, fostering an environment conducive to academic growth and success. That’s something that Redmond’s mom, Angela Conley, is happy to see.

“The program is free to her, and she has access to help and mentors. That is invaluable,” Conley said. “I’m very grateful for the program and that she’s able to do it. I’m proud of her.”

By enrolling in the Rialto Early College Program Program, students save substantially on tuition. Students can expect to save more than $9,000 in tuition and books, according to Williams. As students complete college credits free of cost, they can reduce the financial burden of pursuing a higher education degree, setting them on a path to a successful future. Students in the program will finish high school with at least 41 college credits those credits can be transferred to a four-year university.

“This program provides students with a great opportunity to earn college credits while still in high school,” Williams said. “This is an invaluable opportunity because it saves families money, and will allow the students to focus on upper-division classes once they transfer. It’s an honor to be able to offer this program in RUSD.”

As the first cohort takes its stride into this pioneering program, recruitment for the second cohort will begin after the new school year starts. Dr. D’Souza will hold informational meetings for families throughout the school year to start enrolling eighth-grade students into the program. Anyone with questions about the program can reach out to Dr. D’Souza and RUSD Education Services at 909-879-6004 ext. 2974.

The Early College Start Program’s success serves as a testament to the district’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and nurturing the potential within each student, inspiring a generation of scholars to dream big and achieve even bigger.