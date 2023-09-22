San Bernardino City Unified Superintendent Hosts Forums to Form Vision

San Bernardino City Unified School District (SBCUSD) is seeking feedback from District employees, students, families, and community partners in order to identify and align key priorities for the District.

“I’ve been spending time meeting with our staff, families, elected officials, community partners, groups and organizations so that together, we can start to build out our multi-year vision for what we would like San Bernardino City Unified to look like in 2030,” said Superintendent Mauricio Arellano. “We need to identify what is working well and should therefore be continued, what needs to be polished or enhanced, and we also need to know what needs to be put in place because it is in the best interest of our students.”

There were eight in-person forums held, four were for employees to voice their concerns and their desires for the District, while the other four were for students, their families and the community at large.

Among the topics covered during these forums were transportation and pedestrian safety near schools; praise for the District’s award-winning career-technical programs called Linked Learning; the need for more parent and community engagement, as well as the improved morale that resulted from Superintendent Arellano’s appointment as the District’s leader in April of this year.

An additional opportunity is now available for the community at large to anonymously share thoughts and perspectives directly with Superintendent Arellano using ThoughtExchange by clicking HERE.

ThoughtExchange closes on Friday, Sept. 22 at 11:59 p.m.