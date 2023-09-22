Never Stop Grinding Impact is Hiring, Passionate Instructors for Youth Development Are Encouraged to Apply

Never Stop Grinding Impact, a leading organization dedicated to youth development, announced its latest hiring initiative, emphasizing the importance of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in its programs. The organization seeks passionate individuals to fill part-time positions as SEL Boxing Instructors and SEL Facilitators in the Rialto, Colton, and San Bernardino areas.

Founder and CEO of Never Stop Grinding Impact, Darious Harris, expressed his enthusiasm for the new hires, stating, “Our mission has always been to support the holistic development of our youth. By integrating SEL into our programs, we’re not just teaching skills, but we’re nurturing our students’ emotional and mental well-being.”

The SEL Boxing Instructor role is unique, combining physical activity with emotional learning. Instructors will be responsible for teaching students basic boxing fundamentals while weaving in SEL competencies and mentorship. On the other hand, SEL Facilitators will focus on facilitating SEL lessons, assisting students with homework, and providing mentorship.

Harris further emphasized the importance of the roles, saying, “We believe in the power of mentorship and the positive impact it can have on a young person’s life. Our instructors and facilitators are not just teachers but role models, guiding our students towards a brighter future.”

Applicants interested in these positions must meet specific requirements, including proof of a high school diploma or GED, passing a live scan background screening, and having reliable transportation. Additionally, boxing instructors must have prior experience in boxing and a history of working with children.

The deadline for applications remains open until all positions are filled. Those interested in making a difference in the lives of young students and joining a team dedicated to holistic youth development are encouraged to apply through the organization’s website HERE.