September 22, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton’s California University of Science and Medicine to Host Massive Health Fair on September 22, Free Event 

1 min read
9 hours ago Manny Sandoval

The California University of Science and Medicine School of Medicine is an accredited medical school located in Colton and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center as the primary teaching hospital.

The California University of Science and Medicine (CUSM) is joining forces with the Inland Empire Chamber of Commerce to present its second annual health fair, a community-focused event offering an array of free health screenings and resources.
Set for September 22 from 4 to 7 p.m., the fair will take place in the outdoor courtyard of the CUSM campus at 1501 Violet St. in Colton. Residents can drop by without any prior registration, making it convenient to access a plethora of health services.
The event will feature approximately 35 health-centric and community organizations, including renowned entities like Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and IEHP.
Attendees can benefit from cholesterol checks, blood pressure measurements, diabetes information, women’s health education, behavioral health resources, pharmacy consultations, fitness club information, meal prep guidance, and more.
For further details about the health fair, contact Cynthia Baker at bakerc@cusm.org or phone 909-966-4384.

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Never Stop Grinding Impact is Hiring, Passionate Instructors for Youth Development Are Encouraged to Apply

3 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

San Bernardino City Unified Superintendent Hosts Forums to Form Vision

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

CIELO Fund Celebrates One Year: Over $1 Million Raised, $280K Granted to 25 Latino-led Organizations, and $125K Awarded in Scholarships

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Never Stop Grinding Impact is Hiring, Passionate Instructors for Youth Development Are Encouraged to Apply

3 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

San Bernardino City Unified Superintendent Hosts Forums to Form Vision

4 hours ago Community News
1 min read

Colton’s California University of Science and Medicine to Host Massive Health Fair on September 22, Free Event 

9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

CIELO Fund Celebrates One Year: Over $1 Million Raised, $280K Granted to 25 Latino-led Organizations, and $125K Awarded in Scholarships

1 day ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record