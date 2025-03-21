San Bernardino Community College District Nominates Rebecca Abeyta for California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year Award

San Bernardino Community College District has nominated Crafton Hills College (CHC) Administrative Assistant Rebecca Abeyta for the California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year Award. This prestigious honor recognizes classified employees who exemplify the highest level of dedication to Vision 2030 and equitable student outcomes.

Abeyta, a key member of the CHC counseling office, has demonstrated a commitment to student success, teamwork and service and her leadership and strong work ethic have made a lasting impact on CHC students, faculty and staff.

With more than five years of service, Abeyta has built a reputation for professionalism, innovation and compassion. She provides outstanding support to a diverse student population, plays a leadership role in creating collaboration among employees and management and actively works to improve student services. She has been instrumental in training new counselors and ensuring that the counseling office operates efficiently.

“Without Rebecca, our counseling office would not be as effective as it is,” said Counselor, Assistant Professor, and Co-Chair of Counseling and Career Services at CHC Jimmy Grabow. “She is always finding ways to better serve students and ensure they get the help they need. She is truly the heart of our office.”

As a re-entry student, Abeyta’s story is one of determination. Originally beginning her college education in January 1997, she returned in July 2021, taking classes after work for nine consecutive semesters to earn her Associate in Arts for Transfer in Sociology and a Certificate in CSU General Education Breadth (CSUGE Breadth) in May 2024. She is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in leadership studies at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt.

Abeyta plays an active role in the CHC community, serving on the Classified Senate and the Student Services Council. She helps organize student service events and has created a welcoming environment for students by decorating the counseling center and providing snacks. Her dedication has even led her to win the Student Services Decorating Contest three years in a row.

Beyond CHC, Abeyta is a leader in her community. She volunteers with church outreach programs, participates in local parades and food giveaways and goes out of her way to recognize and celebrate the achievements of both students and staff. She is also a devoted mother of four and grandmother of two.

“Rebecca’s impact on students, staff and the community is incredible,” Grabow continued. “Her commitment, work ethic and drive to help others make her a true leader.”

The California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year award recognizes classified professionals who exceed expectations in their service to students and their institutions. Abeyta’s nomination reflects her outstanding contributions and the meaningful difference she makes at CHC every day. Winners will be announced at the Board of Governors meeting in Sacramento on May 20, 2025.