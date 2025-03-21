A Survivor’s Story: The Importance of Early Colon Cancer Screening

For more than 25 years, Cynthia Hernandez has dedicated her life to providing care and support working in the health care field. But losing the sister of a high school friend, who was just 30 years old, to colon cancer led Cynthia to take her own health seriously and schedule a colonoscopy, ultimately saving her life.

“Honestly, I thought it would be a ‘check the box’ thing to do,” she recalls. “My daughter encouraged me to get it done, and when I got the results, I was shocked.”

Cynthia’s colonoscopy revealed a mass in her ascending colon, and a follow-up CT scan confirmed the presence of cancer.

Her doctors no wasted no time. Surgery was scheduled with Dr. Joseph Ruan, assistant chief of the Department of General Surgery at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center.

The surgery was a success — Dr. Ruan removed half of Cynthia’s colon, her appendix and 22 lymph nodes. All the lymph nodes came back negative, meaning the cancer had not spread.

“Cynthia’s cancer was caught early, and she was able to have curative surgery without the need for chemotherapy,” Dr. Ruan said. “If she hadn’t had that screening, the cancer could have continued to grow, making treatment more complex and reducing her chance of a cure.”

“I was so grateful for how smoothly everything went,” she reflects. “I didn’t need chemotherapy or radiation because the cancer was caught early.”

This sense of gratitude motivated her to speak out about the importance of colorectal cancer screening, especially for those in her age group. At 47, Cynthia was aware that the recommended screening age had recently lowered from 50 to 45 and knows firsthand how critical early detection can be.

“If I had waited until I was 50 to get a colonoscopy, this would have been a different story. I don’t know what my outcome would have been,” she said. “I urge everyone to take this seriously.”

Dr. Ruan highlights the changes in screening guidelines.

“The recommendation is to start screening for colorectal cancer at age 45 for average-risk individuals,” he says. “There has been a serious increase in people under 50 developing colon and rectal cancers. This is part of the reason why the screening age was lowered in 2021 from 50 to 45.”

For those unsure about their options, Dr. Ruan emphasizes the variety of screening tests available and to consult with a doctor. He also notes those with a family history of colorectal cancer or other gastrointestinal issues may need to begin screening even earlier.

“It’s important for patients to discuss options with their health care provider to determine the right screening method for them,” he said. In addition to screenings, Dr. Ruan advises adopting healthy habits.

“Diet and exercise play a significant role in reducing the risk of colon cancer. Eating a high-fiber, low-fat diet, limiting alcohol, avoiding tobacco and maintaining a healthy weight are key factors in colorectal health.” Cynthia’s experience has given her a renewed sense of purpose in advocating for others.

“I was so lucky that my cancer was caught early. But I know not everyone is as fortunate,” she said.

“Please, get screened. It could make all the difference in your life.”

To learn more, visit kp.org/cancer and scroll down to colorectal cancer.