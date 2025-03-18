San Bernardino County Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. Killed in Victorville Pursuit; Rialto PD Identifies Suspect as Repeat Offender

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was killed in a March 17 crash while responding to assist in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, authorities confirmed. The suspect, identified as Ryan Turner, has a history of fleeing law enforcement and reckless endangerment, according to the Rialto Police Department.

The fatal collision occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca Road and El Evado Road. Officials said Deputy Cuevas was driving a patrol SUV when he collided with another vehicle while en route to assist in an active pursuit of Turner, who was driving a stolen vehicle. The impact caused extensive damage and knocked down live electrical wires. Cuevas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suspect’s Criminal History and Prior Pursuits

Turner, a repeat offender with an extensive criminal record, had previously led Rialto police on a high-speed chase on January 29, 2024, that also resulted in a crash.

During that pursuit, Turner was seen driving a reported stolen vehicle and fled at speeds exceeding 90 mph on surface streets, recklessly weaving through Rialto and San Bernardino. At the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Meridian Avenue, a pursuing officer collided with another vehicle that entered the intersection despite emergency lights and sirens being activated.

Although Turner initially escaped capture, he was later apprehended by the San Bernardino Police Department (Case# 24-12029). Even while in custody, Turner attempted to flee on foot while handcuffed but was restrained and booked into Rialto Police custody.

Turner was charged with felony evading, grand theft auto, and possession of a stolen vehicle. However, on February 22, 2024, he accepted a plea deal with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, pleading no contest to vehicle theft (VC 10851(a)) and receiving a 16-month county jail sentence.

Early Release and Policy Controversy

Despite his sentence, Turner was released in October 2024 after serving only 8 months, benefiting from custody credits under PC 4019, a law enacted in 2011 allowing felony offenders to serve reduced sentences in county jails.

Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling condemned the system that allowed Turner’s early release.

“Our hearts are broken for the deputy’s family as they process this tragedy. Furthermore, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department should not be preparing to bury one of their own. Their loss is law enforcement’s loss.”

He further criticized AB 109 and PC 4019, stating that under previous sentencing laws, Turner would have likely remained in prison—potentially preventing this tragedy.

“Ryan Turner’s actions speak loudly that he has a habitual pattern of fleeing law enforcement because he fears no consequences.”

Community Response and Road Closures

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released a statement honoring Deputy Cuevas’ service and sacrifice, while the San Bernardino Police Officers Association and other law enforcement groups extended condolences.

Authorities closed Seneca Road and El Evado Road for the remainder of March 17th (the day of the incident) while investigators processed the scene and cleared debris.

This is a developing story.