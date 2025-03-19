Underserved Farmers in IE to Receive Relief Through $3.1M Grant Program for Extreme Weather Losses

The Inland Empire Resource Conservation District (IERCD) has announced the opening of its California Underserved Small Producer (CUSP) Program, supported by funding from the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). This initiative aims to support small and underserved farmers and ranchers who have experienced economic hardship due to extreme weather. The program offers reimbursement grants ranging from $2,500-$20,000 for lost revenue and increased costs due to drought, flooding, wildfire, pest quarantine, severe windstorms, and extreme cold. Eligible farmers can seek reimbursement for allowable expenses such as crop and livestock loss, debris removal, pest quarantines, infrastructure and equipment damage, and increased utility costs. IERCD will review applications and award grants every two months until all funding has been expended. The first application cycle is February 15th – March 31st 2025.

IERCD was a previous recipient of the CUSP Drought Relief Grant in 2023 and successfully administered $1 million in funding over 8 months to farmers who had experienced severe drought impacts. Through this new program, IERCD will have the opportunity to distribute $3.1 million to support a larger population of farmers and ranchers impacted by not only drought but a wide variety of extreme weather events. IERCD is dedicated to supporting farmers who provide their community with access to nutritious, locally sourced produce. Producers play an integral role in fighting local food insecurity, increasing food sovereignty, and improving the overall physical and mental health of the individuals they serve. Although producers have always been impacted by extreme weather events, the frequency and severity of these events have increased significantly due to climate change. More often, producers must navigate multiple extreme weather events within the same year. These challenges put an additional mental, physical, and economic strain on farmers. This program will offer valuable relief funding to support an array of resilient producers as they rebuild their operation and remain dedicated to serving their community. Awards will be prioritized for small-scale operations and farmers from socially disadvantaged communities that have been historically excluded from large-scale relief programs.

For more information on the CUSP program, eligibility, and to access the application, please visit the IERCD website at iercd.org/cusp.