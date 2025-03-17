San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. Identified in Fatal Victorville Crash

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. has been identified as the deputy killed in a March 17 crash while responding to assist in a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle, authorities confirmed.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Seneca Road and El Evado Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said Deputy Cuevas was driving a patrol SUV when it collided with another vehicle, causing extensive damage and knocking down live electrical wires.

The Victorville Sheriff’s Station confirmed that Deputy Cuevas was en route to assist in an active pursuit of a stolen vehicle when the crash occurred. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is leading the inquiry into the cause of the collision.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been disclosed.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released a statement honoring Cuevas’ service and sacrifice. The San Bernardino Police Officers Association also extended condolences, recognizing the deputy’s dedication to the community.

Authorities have closed Seneca Road and El Evado Road for the remainder of the day while investigators process the scene and clear debris.

This is a developing story.