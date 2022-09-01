San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Mejia retires after 35 years of service, Martin Cerna to fill the position

On August 17th, San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Mejia announced his retirement to the City of San Bernardino after 35 years of service.

Mejia started his career as a firefighter for Lake Arrowhead Fire District in 1987 and has since been responsible for fire, rescue and emergency medical response in the East Valley region, the eastern half of the San Bernardino Valley.

“I have a deep appreciation for the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Chief Mejia, you have served our City well; we thank you and wish you good luck in retirement; it’s well deserved and earned. On behalf of the City of San Bernardino, I do extend my sincere appreciation for your services to our City,” said Mayor John Valdivia.

Before retiring, Mejia prioritized recruiting a new, well-qualified citizen dedicated to service and public safety.

“I have enjoyed my time here. But it has been 35 years, and it’s time to go. I love my job and what I do, but it’s time, and we found a great replacement. I want to introduce Fire Chief Martin Cerna,” said Mejia.

While Cerna certainly has big shoes to fill and is new to the department, he is certainly not new to the field of work.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work with not only your honorable body but with the leadership team in the City of San Bernardino and carry on the tradition of providing excellent service to the community at large; and building on the successes of my predecessor,” Cerna said.

“Chief Serna brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the fire service,” said Fire Chief Dan Munsey. “We are confident in his abilities and expertise to help support and advance the department moving forward.”

Cerna, who resides in the Inland Empire, joked that he is happy to no longer commute to work.

“I come from the City of Torrance, where I have served 29 years; six years as fire chief. I reside here in the Inland Empire, and I’m glad to be home and not commuting on the 91 freeway anymore,” concluded Cerna.

For more information, visit sbcfire.org.