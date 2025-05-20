San Bernardino County Receives $38.7 Million in Awards for Behavioral Health Infrastructure

San Bernardino County is close to receiving $38.7 million in state grant funding to support the Pacific Village Campus, an innovative project designed to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness.

Earlier this month, county Behavioral Health received a conditional award letter from the state Department of Health Care Services confirming the full $38.7 million the county had requested to fund the project. This expansion directly supports the County’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the behavioral health continuum of care and expand residential treatment capacity for vulnerable populations, including those impacted by homelessness.

“This investment is fundamental to fulfilling our mission and underscores our unwavering commitment to providing essential care and support to those who need it most. We are here to serve, and this funding profoundly enhances our capacity to do just that,” said Department of Behavioral Health Director, Dr. Georgina Yoshioka.

This project, in partnership with county Community Development and Housing, is designed to create a “one-stop shop” for housing supports and services, including access to recuperative care, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, and permanent supportive housing, for San Bernardino County residents.

“By fostering collaboration among various stakeholders and integrating innovative treatment modalities, we believe this project will significantly improve outcomes for individuals facing behavioral health challenges.” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “We are committed to ensuring that every member of our community has access to the care they need, and we see this project as a vital step toward achieving that goal.”

“Pacific Village is a strategic initiative of San Bernardino County aimed at developing a comprehensive continuum of care to support the county’s most vulnerable populations,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. “This grant will allow us to establish 32 much-needed residential treatment beds for individuals battling substance use disorders. This investment signifies our commitment to expanding access to quality care and supporting healthier, stronger communities for all.”

“This grant represents a pivotal step forward in creating solutions for social service needs within our county and addressing critical issues,” said Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman, who along with Baca, Jr., serves on the Board’s Ad Hoc Committee on Homelessness.

The state this week announced that 124 sponsors have been awarded a total of $3.3 billion in competitive funding awards for projects that support behavioral health infrastructure through the Department of Health Care Services’ (DHCS) Proposition 1 Bond BHCIP Round 1: Launch Ready. This gives the sponsors new opportunities to address gaps in care and create sustainable improvements that better serve the community.

In December, the Board of Supervisors agreed to submit a grant application for the Bond Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program (BHCIP) Round 1 for the Pacific Village Campus Project. As part of this proposed expansion, Behavioral Health outlined plans to establish two adult residential substance use disorder treatment facilities, adding 32 new treatment beds to serve approximately 384 adults annually, including older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those experiencing homelessness.

California is modernizing the behavioral health delivery system to improve accountability, increase transparency, and expand the capacity of behavioral health care facilities for Californians. BHCIP supports creating, renovating, and expanding facilities that serve individuals with mental and behavioral health needs.

The Bond BHCIP Round 1 awards will help create a comprehensive behavioral health system, ensuring that individuals can access the proper care at the right time, whether for crisis stabilization, inpatient care, or long-term treatment. As part of the state’s goal to reduce mental health crises, increase the availability of services, and support community-based solutions, these investments are vital in ensuring the long-term sustainability and accessibility of behavioral health services.

BHCIP is part of California’s ongoing commitment to expand behavioral health services for all Californians. With the passage of Proposition 1, even more behavioral health treatment facilities will be funded and built in 2026. Through BHCIP, DHCS awards eligible entities funding to construct, acquire, and expand properties and invest in mobile crisis infrastructure to further expand the range of community-based behavioral health treatment options for people with co-occurring mental health treatment needs and substance use disorders. Bond BHCIP funding is estimated to create 6,800 residential treatment beds and 26,700 outpatient treatment slots for behavioral health and will build on other major behavioral health initiatives in California.

For more information about Bond BHCIP Round 2: Unmet Needs, please visit the BHCIP webpage. Additional guidance on Bond BHCIP Round 1: Launch Ready and Round 2: Unmet Needs is available here.