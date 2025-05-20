Homelessness Falls 14% in San Bernardino County, Stabilizes in Riverside — But State Cuts Threaten Momentum

San Bernardino County recorded a 14.2% decrease in homelessness in 2025, marking the first decline in three years and highlighting the growing impact of regional data-driven strategies. According to the latest Point-in-Time Count (PITC), conducted on January 23, the number of unsheltered individuals dropped from 3,153 in 2024 to 2,718 in 2025. That decrease follows a 1% increase in 2024.

“The data from this year is encouraging because it shows that our efforts are making a difference,” said Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Fifth District Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., who also chairs the Continuum of Care Board. “Although our work is far from over, I’m glad to see progress in reducing homelessness.”

The PITC, coordinated by the San Bernardino County Homeless Partnership and Office of Homeless Services, offers a critical snapshot of homelessness that informs resource allocation and policy. “Data from this year’s Point-In-Time Count will allow us to effectively address homelessness in our communities and ensure funding is directed to where it’s needed most,” Baca Jr. said.

County leaders credit the decrease to expanded outreach efforts and increased investment in housing infrastructure. “The county appreciates the funding that has been allocated to support local governments in providing support and services for people experiencing homelessness,” said Marcus Dillard, chief of homeless services.

Dillard added that more than $22 million was secured last year to support permanent housing and critical services. “Through ongoing outreach events at encampment locations, we’ve been able to connect individuals to shelter, supportive services and permanent housing. We will continue to do all that we can to help resolve this issue,” he said.

Within San Bernardino County, Redlands has experienced the most significant city-level progress. The number of homeless individuals in Redlands dropped 31% from 213 in 2024 to 146 in 2025, following a 34% drop the previous year. The city attributes its progress to targeted investments, including a $30 million Homekey grant used to convert a former motel into the Step Up in Redlands supportive housing facility. Since opening in 2023, the facility has offered permanent housing and services to more than 100 individuals.

“Two years of reduction in homelessness, according to the Point-In-Time Count numbers, demonstrate that we are on the right track and making significant progress,” said Redlands City Manager Charlie Duggan.

Riverside, meanwhile, is seeing stabilization in its unsheltered population while increasing placements into shelter and housing. The city reported 614 unsheltered individuals in 2025, holding steady from 605 in 2023, and placed a record 1,687 people into housing during fiscal year 2023–24.

“These data clearly show that our efforts are having a real impact,” said Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Riverside County’s Homeless Action Plan outlines a strategy to reach functional zero homelessness through a five-year vision. The plan includes a 75% increase in permanent housing units, a 25% increase in shelter bed capacity, and a 75% reduction in first-time homelessness. It also identifies key structural barriers, including a shortage of affordable housing—only 18 affordable and available homes exist per 100 renter households in the region.

“We must focus on keeping people from falling into homelessness just as we now focus on those living on the streets,” said Riverside City Manager Mike Futrell. “That strategy will reduce homelessness more effectively in Riverside.”

Yet even amid the encouraging local progress, state-level uncertainties could jeopardize future gains. The proposed 2025-26 state budget includes no funding for the Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program—previously a vital resource for cities combatting homelessness. “The Governor’s proposal includes zero funding for the Housing, Homeless Assistance and Prevention grant program to support cities’ efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness in our communities,” said Carolyn Coleman, CEO of the League of California Cities.

As Inland Empire jurisdictions push forward, local officials continue to emphasize the importance of collaboration and sustained investment. The gains seen across San Bernardino County, Riverside, and Redlands underscore that when data guides decisions and resources are equitably distributed, real progress is possible.