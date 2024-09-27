San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters Unveils ‘High School Family Feud: Voter Education Edition’

Today, students at Rialto High School tested their civic knowledge at the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters’ inaugural “High School Family Feud: Voter Education Edition” interactive program. To commemorate National High School Voter Education Weeks from September 16–27, students from the school’s AP Government classes competed in a version of the popular game show to gear up for the November 5, 2024 General Election.

In front of an audience of their peers, two teams of five students each tried to guess the answers from a “100-person survey, top answers on the board,” related to the election process. Each team represented their AP Government class taught by Joseph Sanchez, and the second period class (“Team I’m Just a Bill”) won the contest over the fourth period class (“Team ‘Merica”).

The game show and related education effort is designed to help inform first-time voters about the election process. Although voters must be at least 18 years old to cast a vote, those 16 and 17 can preregister to vote, and their registration becomes active once they turn 18.



“Our younger generation is the future of our country and it was wonderful seeing the students have so much excitement about the game and the election-related questions,” said Stephenie Shea, San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters. “Creating this fun, interactive experience was a unique way for us to get our county’s future voters engaged with local democracy. Helping students understand the tools they need to make informed decisions when they become eligible to vote is a commitment of the Registrar of Voters.”

Shea took time after the game show to speak to nearly 100 students in the school’s government classes to discuss the importance of being involved in the election process. The last two weeks of September and April are National High School Voter Education Weeks, providing high schools and their students an opportunity to partner with county elections officials to promote civic engagement.

“Each year, we are starting to see more interest from our students in the democratic process,” said AP Government Teacher Joseph Sanchez. “This program by the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters allowed them to exercise their minds in a creative way. High School Family Feud is a really fun way to give our students a better understanding of the election process so they can feel even more encouraged to participate in future elections.”

To learn more about election dates, the four ways to vote, how to register to vote, or for more information about the San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters, visit Elections.SBCounty.gov.