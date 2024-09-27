San Bernardino’s Champions for Choice Event Honors Leaders in Reproductive Rights Advocacy

On September 20, 2024, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) hosted its annual Champions for Choice Luncheon at the Ontario Airport Hotel & Conference Center. The event celebrated local leaders for their unwavering commitment to reproductive rights, highlighting their work in advocating for choice and health care access within the San Bernardino community.

The event’s Master of Ceremonies was Connie Leyva, former state senator and current executive director of KVCR, whose leadership has long been associated with progressive causes. In her opening remarks, Leyva emphasized the importance of community-driven efforts to safeguard reproductive justice, especially in the face of ongoing challenges in Southern California.

Jon Dunn, President and CEO of PPOSBC, addressed the audience, expressing gratitude for the resilience of local leaders who continue to support reproductive healthcare, education, and access for women and families across the region.

One of the event’s featured speakers, Michelle Goodwin, a thought leader in reproductive justice, delivered a powerful keynote focusing on the legal and social battles surrounding reproductive rights. Goodwin underscored the critical need for proactive legislation and community activism, highlighting how intersectionality plays a significant role in ensuring justice for all.

Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes (District 50) presented the Champions of Choice Awards, honoring individuals for their exceptional advocacy and leadership. This year’s awardees included Jesus Sandoval, a Fontana City Councilmember, and Mary Sandoval, a Fontana Unified School District Trustee. Both were recognized for their steadfast commitment to advancing reproductive rights in Fontana, a city that has been at the center of several debates on healthcare access.

Reflecting on the event, Gómez Reyes shared, “Today, Team Reyes joined Planned Parenthood for its annual Champion for Choice Luncheon to celebrate and recognize leaders in San Bernardino County for their leadership and commitment to advocating for the right to choose. I want to congratulate my dear friends Fontana Councilmember Jesse Sandoval and School Boardmember Mary Sandoval as the 2024 Champion of Choice honorees. Thank you for your dedication to fighting for access to reproductive healthcare.”

The luncheon was a poignant reminder of the ongoing need to defend reproductive rights, especially at a time when access to healthcare services is increasingly under threat. Attendees included a broad coalition of local officials, community leaders, and healthcare advocates. Among the prominent figures present were Congressmember Pete Aguilar (District 33), San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, and San Bernardino Unified School District Trustee Mikki Cichocki.

The Champions for Choice event underscored the power of local leadership in shaping the future of reproductive rights, with San Bernardino County standing at the forefront of advocacy and action.